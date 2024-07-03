Summary

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited (NIEL) was promoted by the OSM Group on September 27, 1983, as Oswal Fats and Oils Limited. In 1994-95, its name was changed to Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Textiles and Sugar. To begin with, the company installed a fatty acid unit with an annual capacity of 10,500 tpa and the plant was commissioned in Feb.85. The main products were hard oil, fatty stearic acid and distilled glycerine. NIEL installed, in Feb.87, a plant for production of oxygen with an annual capacity of 6,48,000 cubic mtr. It integrated backward by installing a solvent extraction plant during 1987. Subsequently, the company expanded its facilities as well as diversified into the manufacture of toilet soaps. The company went public in Jan.93 to part-finance the setting up of a writing and printing paper manufacturing unit and a vanaspati ghee manufacturing plant. However, the paper project has not yet been commissioned, whereas the vanaspati ghee plant has been set up with a capacity of 19,800 tpa which is being expanded to 33,000 tpa. The companys spinning units for cotton and blended yarn (cap.: 50,000 spindles) are under installation at Latru and Mundian Kalan, near Ludhiana. During the year 1997-98, Nahar Fabrics Ltd. has been amalgamated with the company.During 1998-99, the company commenced commercial production of its spinning unit at industrial focal point, phase-VIII. It has also finalised an expansion scheme by

