SectorTextiles
Open₹146.41
Prev. Close₹143.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.87
Day's High₹146.41
Day's Low₹135.63
52 Week's High₹174.5
52 Week's Low₹108.2
Book Value₹213.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)591.1
P/E28.16
EPS5.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76.78
76.78
136.62
136.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
884.07
873.35
751.69
597.53
Net Worth
960.85
950.13
888.31
734.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,418.02
1,572.72
1,758.77
1,722.24
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
-10.57
2.12
-2.69
Raw materials
-858.12
-900.71
-1,021.08
-929.66
As % of sales
60.51
57.27
58.05
53.97
Employee costs
-130.21
-176.68
-185.51
-174.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.9
-32.46
17.8
86.1
Depreciation
-57.62
-70.97
-65.76
-69.18
Tax paid
3.77
7.77
-0.58
-15.97
Working capital
21.72
-166.07
103.26
-17.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.83
-10.57
2.12
-2.69
Op profit growth
2.79
-38.6
-29.25
-4.3
EBIT growth
37.5
-63.59
-39.32
9.06
Net profit growth
-63.01
-243.37
-75.44
65.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,464.22
1,763.76
1,983.5
1,396.89
1,554.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,464.22
1,763.76
1,983.5
1,396.89
1,554.47
Other Operating Income
7.54
10.11
22.86
21.14
18.26
Other Income
31.53
43.24
16.14
8.92
12.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jawahar Lal Oswal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Kamal Oswal
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Oswal
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gogna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Sood
Non Executive Director
Navdeep Sharma
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Singla
Executive Director
Abhinav Oswal
Independent Director
Manisha Gupta
Independent Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Director
PARVINDER SINGH PRUTHI
Independent Director
Yash Paul Sachdeva
Independent Director
Anchal Kumar Jain
Reports by Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited (NIEL) was promoted by the OSM Group on September 27, 1983, as Oswal Fats and Oils Limited. In 1994-95, its name was changed to Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Textiles and Sugar. To begin with, the company installed a fatty acid unit with an annual capacity of 10,500 tpa and the plant was commissioned in Feb.85. The main products were hard oil, fatty stearic acid and distilled glycerine. NIEL installed, in Feb.87, a plant for production of oxygen with an annual capacity of 6,48,000 cubic mtr. It integrated backward by installing a solvent extraction plant during 1987. Subsequently, the company expanded its facilities as well as diversified into the manufacture of toilet soaps. The company went public in Jan.93 to part-finance the setting up of a writing and printing paper manufacturing unit and a vanaspati ghee manufacturing plant. However, the paper project has not yet been commissioned, whereas the vanaspati ghee plant has been set up with a capacity of 19,800 tpa which is being expanded to 33,000 tpa. The companys spinning units for cotton and blended yarn (cap.: 50,000 spindles) are under installation at Latru and Mundian Kalan, near Ludhiana. During the year 1997-98, Nahar Fabrics Ltd. has been amalgamated with the company.During 1998-99, the company commenced commercial production of its spinning unit at industrial focal point, phase-VIII. It has also finalised an expansion scheme by
The Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹136.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹591.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is 28.16 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹108.2 and ₹174.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.69%, 3 Years at 4.46%, 1 Year at 9.93%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -0.60%.
