Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Share Price

136.81
(-4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open146.41
  • Day's High146.41
  • 52 Wk High174.5
  • Prev. Close143.41
  • Day's Low135.63
  • 52 Wk Low 108.2
  • Turnover (lac)60.87
  • P/E28.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value213.8
  • EPS5.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)591.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

146.41

Prev. Close

143.41

Turnover(Lac.)

60.87

Day's High

146.41

Day's Low

135.63

52 Week's High

174.5

52 Week's Low

108.2

Book Value

213.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

591.1

P/E

28.16

EPS

5.09

Divi. Yield

0

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 28.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76.78

76.78

136.62

136.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

884.07

873.35

751.69

597.53

Net Worth

960.85

950.13

888.31

734.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,418.02

1,572.72

1,758.77

1,722.24

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

-10.57

2.12

-2.69

Raw materials

-858.12

-900.71

-1,021.08

-929.66

As % of sales

60.51

57.27

58.05

53.97

Employee costs

-130.21

-176.68

-185.51

-174.92

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.9

-32.46

17.8

86.1

Depreciation

-57.62

-70.97

-65.76

-69.18

Tax paid

3.77

7.77

-0.58

-15.97

Working capital

21.72

-166.07

103.26

-17.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.83

-10.57

2.12

-2.69

Op profit growth

2.79

-38.6

-29.25

-4.3

EBIT growth

37.5

-63.59

-39.32

9.06

Net profit growth

-63.01

-243.37

-75.44

65.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,464.22

1,763.76

1,983.5

1,396.89

1,554.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,464.22

1,763.76

1,983.5

1,396.89

1,554.47

Other Operating Income

7.54

10.11

22.86

21.14

18.26

Other Income

31.53

43.24

16.14

8.92

12.23

View Annually Results

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jawahar Lal Oswal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Kamal Oswal

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Oswal

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gogna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Sood

Non Executive Director

Navdeep Sharma

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Singla

Executive Director

Abhinav Oswal

Independent Director

Manisha Gupta

Independent Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Director

PARVINDER SINGH PRUTHI

Independent Director

Yash Paul Sachdeva

Independent Director

Anchal Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited (NIEL) was promoted by the OSM Group on September 27, 1983, as Oswal Fats and Oils Limited. In 1994-95, its name was changed to Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of Textiles and Sugar. To begin with, the company installed a fatty acid unit with an annual capacity of 10,500 tpa and the plant was commissioned in Feb.85. The main products were hard oil, fatty stearic acid and distilled glycerine. NIEL installed, in Feb.87, a plant for production of oxygen with an annual capacity of 6,48,000 cubic mtr. It integrated backward by installing a solvent extraction plant during 1987. Subsequently, the company expanded its facilities as well as diversified into the manufacture of toilet soaps. The company went public in Jan.93 to part-finance the setting up of a writing and printing paper manufacturing unit and a vanaspati ghee manufacturing plant. However, the paper project has not yet been commissioned, whereas the vanaspati ghee plant has been set up with a capacity of 19,800 tpa which is being expanded to 33,000 tpa. The companys spinning units for cotton and blended yarn (cap.: 50,000 spindles) are under installation at Latru and Mundian Kalan, near Ludhiana. During the year 1997-98, Nahar Fabrics Ltd. has been amalgamated with the company.During 1998-99, the company commenced commercial production of its spinning unit at industrial focal point, phase-VIII. It has also finalised an expansion scheme by
Company FAQs

What is the Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹136.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹591.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is 28.16 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is ₹108.2 and ₹174.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.69%, 3 Years at 4.46%, 1 Year at 9.93%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at -1.83% and 1 Month at -0.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.24 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 28.42 %

