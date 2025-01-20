iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

132.85
(0.70%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:16:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.83

-10.57

2.12

-3.01

Op profit growth

2.79

-38.6

-29.25

-4.32

EBIT growth

37.5

-63.93

-38.23

8.35

Net profit growth

-64.47

-238.99

-74.25

75.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.59

5.78

8.42

12.16

EBIT margin

3.12

2.04

5.08

8.4

Net profit margin

-0.61

-1.57

1.01

4

RoCE

3.03

2.03

5.42

9.13

RoNW

-0.29

-0.85

0.63

2.63

RoA

-0.15

-0.38

0.26

1.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.19

-6.34

4.44

17.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-16.58

-23.9

-11.98

-0.03

Book value per share

185.53

185.56

176.05

174.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

-20.18

-2.78

16.19

6.56

P/CEPS

-2.66

-0.73

-5.99

-3,257.09

P/B

0.23

0.09

0.4

0.65

EV/EBIDTA

8.54

7.5

8.08

6.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

5.76

Tax payout

-28.01

-23.85

-4.59

-18.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.67

44.52

40.41

41.68

Inventory days

142.62

162.08

150.08

137.73

Creditor days

-32.89

-39.57

-30.33

-17.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.77

-0.49

-1.26

-2.41

Net debt / equity

0.93

0.94

1.37

1.25

Net debt / op. profit

7.43

7.74

6.53

4.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.51

-57.27

-58.05

-53.97

Employee costs

-9.18

-11.23

-10.54

-10.15

Other costs

-23.7

-25.7

-22.96

-23.69

Nahar Indl. Ent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.