|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.83
-10.57
2.12
-3.01
Op profit growth
2.79
-38.6
-29.25
-4.32
EBIT growth
37.5
-63.93
-38.23
8.35
Net profit growth
-64.47
-238.99
-74.25
75.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.59
5.78
8.42
12.16
EBIT margin
3.12
2.04
5.08
8.4
Net profit margin
-0.61
-1.57
1.01
4
RoCE
3.03
2.03
5.42
9.13
RoNW
-0.29
-0.85
0.63
2.63
RoA
-0.15
-0.38
0.26
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.19
-6.34
4.44
17.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-16.58
-23.9
-11.98
-0.03
Book value per share
185.53
185.56
176.05
174.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
-20.18
-2.78
16.19
6.56
P/CEPS
-2.66
-0.73
-5.99
-3,257.09
P/B
0.23
0.09
0.4
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
8.54
7.5
8.08
6.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
5.76
Tax payout
-28.01
-23.85
-4.59
-18.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.67
44.52
40.41
41.68
Inventory days
142.62
162.08
150.08
137.73
Creditor days
-32.89
-39.57
-30.33
-17.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.77
-0.49
-1.26
-2.41
Net debt / equity
0.93
0.94
1.37
1.25
Net debt / op. profit
7.43
7.74
6.53
4.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.51
-57.27
-58.05
-53.97
Employee costs
-9.18
-11.23
-10.54
-10.15
Other costs
-23.7
-25.7
-22.96
-23.69
