Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

135.76
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Nahar Indl. Ent. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.9

-32.46

17.8

86.1

Depreciation

-57.62

-70.97

-65.76

-69.18

Tax paid

3.77

7.77

-0.58

-15.97

Working capital

21.72

-166.07

103.26

-17.92

Other operating items

Operating

-45.03

-261.74

54.71

-16.97

Capital expenditure

15.62

15.55

48.6

67.4

Free cash flow

-29.4

-246.19

103.31

50.43

Equity raised

1,397.88

1,375.71

1,288.33

1,148.07

Investing

0.01

-46.92

-9.38

3.66

Financing

26.19

-137.48

1,308.26

1,232.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.98

Net in cash

1,394.67

945.12

2,690.53

2,438.42

