Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.9
-32.46
17.8
86.1
Depreciation
-57.62
-70.97
-65.76
-69.18
Tax paid
3.77
7.77
-0.58
-15.97
Working capital
21.72
-166.07
103.26
-17.92
Other operating items
Operating
-45.03
-261.74
54.71
-16.97
Capital expenditure
15.62
15.55
48.6
67.4
Free cash flow
-29.4
-246.19
103.31
50.43
Equity raised
1,397.88
1,375.71
1,288.33
1,148.07
Investing
0.01
-46.92
-9.38
3.66
Financing
26.19
-137.48
1,308.26
1,232.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.98
Net in cash
1,394.67
945.12
2,690.53
2,438.42
