|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,418.02
1,572.72
1,758.77
1,722.24
yoy growth (%)
-9.83
-10.57
2.12
-2.69
Raw materials
-858.12
-900.71
-1,021.08
-929.66
As % of sales
60.51
57.27
58.05
53.97
Employee costs
-130.21
-176.68
-185.51
-174.92
As % of sales
9.18
11.23
10.54
10.15
Other costs
-336.14
-404.32
-403.96
-408.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.7
25.7
22.96
23.69
Operating profit
93.53
90.99
148.2
209.49
OPM
6.59
5.78
8.42
12.16
Depreciation
-57.62
-70.97
-65.76
-69.18
Interest expense
-57.22
-64.69
-70.73
-59.82
Other income
8.4
12.21
6.1
5.61
Profit before tax
-12.9
-32.46
17.8
86.1
Taxes
3.77
7.77
-0.58
-15.97
Tax rate
-29.24
-23.93
-3.29
-18.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.13
-24.69
17.22
70.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.13
-24.69
17.22
70.13
yoy growth (%)
-63.01
-243.37
-75.44
65.64
NPM
-0.64
-1.57
0.97
4.07
