Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.74
(2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,418.02

1,572.72

1,758.77

1,722.24

yoy growth (%)

-9.83

-10.57

2.12

-2.69

Raw materials

-858.12

-900.71

-1,021.08

-929.66

As % of sales

60.51

57.27

58.05

53.97

Employee costs

-130.21

-176.68

-185.51

-174.92

As % of sales

9.18

11.23

10.54

10.15

Other costs

-336.14

-404.32

-403.96

-408.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.7

25.7

22.96

23.69

Operating profit

93.53

90.99

148.2

209.49

OPM

6.59

5.78

8.42

12.16

Depreciation

-57.62

-70.97

-65.76

-69.18

Interest expense

-57.22

-64.69

-70.73

-59.82

Other income

8.4

12.21

6.1

5.61

Profit before tax

-12.9

-32.46

17.8

86.1

Taxes

3.77

7.77

-0.58

-15.97

Tax rate

-29.24

-23.93

-3.29

-18.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.13

-24.69

17.22

70.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.13

-24.69

17.22

70.13

yoy growth (%)

-63.01

-243.37

-75.44

65.64

NPM

-0.64

-1.57

0.97

4.07

No Record Found

