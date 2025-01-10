To the Members of

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind As Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have not come across with any key audit matter during the audit.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 46 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, which describe the scheme of amalgamation (the Scheme) between the Company (Transferee Company) and its Associate Company i.e. Cotton County Retail Limited (Transferor Company) which had been approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide its order dated February 21,2023.

The Scheme becomes effective upon filling of the certified copy of the NCLT order with the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh on March 18, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this mater. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, including annexure thereto, Report on Corporate Governance and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, but does not include the Consolidated and Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement, and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that the managerial Remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 and schedule V to the act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company do not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 47(h) to the Standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 47(i) to the Standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, accordingly, commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPE N DEN T AU D ITO RS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements." Section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of the audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment and Investment Property;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

(b) The company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant, and Equipment to cover most of the items in a phased manner over a period of regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of Property, Plant & Equipment were verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company except as disclosed in note 47(b) to the financial statements;

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024, for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made hereunder.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us including the revised submissions if any, made by the Company to its lead bankers based on closure of books of accounts at the year end, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us,

(a) A. The company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

B. The Company has granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees and others as specified below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. in lacs) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Employees 145.06 - Others 756.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Employees 104.37 - Others 804.48*

* Including interest due thereon.

(b) In respect of the investments made and the terms & conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to a(B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company;

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments are regular;

(d) There is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company;

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans that are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment;

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, specified by the Central Government and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, the duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

Further, we report that no undisputed amount payable with respect to such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Employees State Insurance and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 (excluding amount deposited under protest) on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature Df the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Punjab VAT Act, 2005 Sales Tax demand 20.99 DETC Appeal, Ludhiana Sales Tax demand 36.75 Sales Tax Tribunal, Chandigarh The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Demand 405.55 Dy. Commissioner, Alwar Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Demand 10.09 Dy. Commissioner, Ludhiana Service Tax Demand 9.27 The Supreme Court of India Service Tax Demand 5.88 CESTAT, Jaipur Service Tax Demand 92.03 Commissioner Appeal, Chandigarh The Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax Demand 10,976.31 CIT (Appeals), Ludhiana The Employees State Insurance Act 1948 ESI Demand 29.98 Civil Judge (Sr. Div.) ESI Court, Ludhiana Now transfer from Ludhiana to Derabassi Court.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates;

(f) The company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in the name of its associates during the year;

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) No fraud by or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit;

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the reports issued by the internal auditor of the company till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable;

xvi. (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are two Core Investment Companies within the Group (As defined in the Core Investment Companies [Reserve Bank] Directions, 2016).

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47(a) to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Nahar Industrial Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.