Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Nahar Indl. Ent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS (STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER/PERIOD ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
With reference to the subject cited above and in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today on 13th September, 2024, have reconstituted all the committees of the Board of the Company. It is hereby requested to take the same on records.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND FINANCIAL RESUTLS (STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QTR ENDED 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the qtr and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
NAHAR INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the qtr and nine months period ended on 31.12.2023 Un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the qtr/nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

