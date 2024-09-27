ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24 OUTCOME OF 40TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 27.09.2024 THROUGH VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) INFORMATION UNDER REGULATION 44(3) OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015 AND SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)