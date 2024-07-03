SectorTextiles
Open₹14.3
Prev. Close₹14
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.18
Day's High₹14.5
Day's Low₹14
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-25.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.92
30.92
30.92
30.92
Preference Capital
20.51
20.51
18.45
17.95
Reserves
-75.29
-68.71
-49.01
-37.39
Net Worth
-23.86
-17.28
0.36
11.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
148.09
393.04
548.51
522.83
yoy growth (%)
-62.32
-28.34
4.91
-1.63
Raw materials
-80.15
-293.37
-397.24
-380.66
As % of sales
54.12
74.64
72.42
72.8
Employee costs
-28
-34.39
-35.77
-35.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-37.96
-36.17
-2.89
-12.15
Depreciation
-10.21
-10.35
-10.32
-10.44
Tax paid
0
12.15
0.69
-1.66
Working capital
-13.12
-57.39
-12.83
-28.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.32
-28.34
4.91
-1.63
Op profit growth
395.94
-102.47
11.7
-43.27
EBIT growth
58.88
-133.56
25.85
-51.29
Net profit growth
58.06
917.61
-45.69
-143.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
B K Patodia
Independent Director
N K Bafna
Managing Director
Umang Patodia
Non Executive Director
Kalpana Mahesh Thakker
Independent Director
V N Balakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Veena Bhandary
Independent Director
C K Gopalan Nair
Additional Director
Raju VP
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Patspin India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1991, Patspin India Limited was promoted by GTN Textiles under the leadership of B K Patodia and Umang Patodia. The Company is engaged in manufacture and Export of cotton yarn. Patspin India set up a 100% EOU to manufacture medium and fine counts, combed or gassed yarn, with financial assistance from Itochu Corporation, Japan, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The company tapped the capital market in Nov.93 to part-finance the project.Patspin has undertaken a two-phase expansion project which includes diversification into twisting, knitting and other value-added products with the available infrastructure. In 1996, the second phase of expansion of 2016 spindles was fully implemented. It also completed the expansion of capacity in Unit B by 16128 spindles in Dec96. This expansion with 100% combing capacity is being set up at the cost of Rs 50 cr. The company exports to Japan, Italy, Israel, the UK, Mauritius, etc. It has made applications for recognition as an Export House. In 1996, the company received the coveted ISO 9002 (IS-14002) certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI).During 1999-2000, the textile ministry has launched Textile Upgradation Fund which provides 5% interest susbsidy on the loans eligible and hence the company has undertaken the project at a cost of Rs.1065 lacs for both modernisation and upgradation of technology.Compact Spinning Technology, a new technology which was introduced during the last year ha
The Patspin India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patspin India Ltd is ₹43.60 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Patspin India Ltd is 0 and -0.66 as of 11 Jan ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patspin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patspin India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘22
Patspin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.28%, 3 Years at 3.55%, 1 Year at 89.26%, 6 Month at 91.84%, 3 Month at 51.61% and 1 Month at 51.61%.
