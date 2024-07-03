iifl-logo-icon 1
Patspin India Ltd Share Price

14.1
(0.71%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:19:00 PM

  • Open14.3
  • Day's High14.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close14
  • Day's Low14
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)4.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Patspin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

14.3

Prev. Close

14

Turnover(Lac.)

4.18

Day's High

14.5

Day's Low

14

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-25.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Patspin India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Patspin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Patspin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 34.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Patspin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.92

30.92

30.92

30.92

Preference Capital

20.51

20.51

18.45

17.95

Reserves

-75.29

-68.71

-49.01

-37.39

Net Worth

-23.86

-17.28

0.36

11.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

148.09

393.04

548.51

522.83

yoy growth (%)

-62.32

-28.34

4.91

-1.63

Raw materials

-80.15

-293.37

-397.24

-380.66

As % of sales

54.12

74.64

72.42

72.8

Employee costs

-28

-34.39

-35.77

-35.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-37.96

-36.17

-2.89

-12.15

Depreciation

-10.21

-10.35

-10.32

-10.44

Tax paid

0

12.15

0.69

-1.66

Working capital

-13.12

-57.39

-12.83

-28.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.32

-28.34

4.91

-1.63

Op profit growth

395.94

-102.47

11.7

-43.27

EBIT growth

58.88

-133.56

25.85

-51.29

Net profit growth

58.06

917.61

-45.69

-143.43

No Record Found

Patspin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Patspin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

B K Patodia

Independent Director

N K Bafna

Managing Director

Umang Patodia

Non Executive Director

Kalpana Mahesh Thakker

Independent Director

V N Balakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Veena Bhandary

Independent Director

C K Gopalan Nair

Additional Director

Raju VP

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Patspin India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1991, Patspin India Limited was promoted by GTN Textiles under the leadership of B K Patodia and Umang Patodia. The Company is engaged in manufacture and Export of cotton yarn. Patspin India set up a 100% EOU to manufacture medium and fine counts, combed or gassed yarn, with financial assistance from Itochu Corporation, Japan, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The company tapped the capital market in Nov.93 to part-finance the project.Patspin has undertaken a two-phase expansion project which includes diversification into twisting, knitting and other value-added products with the available infrastructure. In 1996, the second phase of expansion of 2016 spindles was fully implemented. It also completed the expansion of capacity in Unit B by 16128 spindles in Dec96. This expansion with 100% combing capacity is being set up at the cost of Rs 50 cr. The company exports to Japan, Italy, Israel, the UK, Mauritius, etc. It has made applications for recognition as an Export House. In 1996, the company received the coveted ISO 9002 (IS-14002) certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI).During 1999-2000, the textile ministry has launched Textile Upgradation Fund which provides 5% interest susbsidy on the loans eligible and hence the company has undertaken the project at a cost of Rs.1065 lacs for both modernisation and upgradation of technology.Compact Spinning Technology, a new technology which was introduced during the last year ha
Company FAQs

What is the Patspin India Ltd share price today?

The Patspin India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Patspin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Patspin India Ltd is ₹43.60 Cr. as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Patspin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Patspin India Ltd is 0 and -0.66 as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Patspin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Patspin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Patspin India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Jan ‘22

What is the CAGR of Patspin India Ltd?

Patspin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.28%, 3 Years at 3.55%, 1 Year at 89.26%, 6 Month at 91.84%, 3 Month at 51.61% and 1 Month at 51.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Patspin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Patspin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

