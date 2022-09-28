To the Members of Patspin India Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Patspin India Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Matters relating to Going Concern:

4. For the year ended 31 March 2024 Company has incurred a total comprehensive loss of Rs 657.62 lakhs and cash loss of Rs 351.04 lakhs and net worth is eroded as on that date and Companys accounts with Lenders were classified as sub-standard as of 31 March 2021 due to irregularity in debt servicing and the Companys future cash flows may be uncertain. This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However as per the information and explanations provided by the Company in Note No 37 of financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, and the discussion held with management the Companys Resolution Proposal was approved by the Lenders and implemented in September, 2022. The Company had repaid entire outstanding term loans and converted the outstanding working capital loan into working capital term loan as per the Resolution/Restructuring Proposal approved. Company is continuing its operations from the remaining plant in Kanjikode, Palakkad, Kerala with substantially reduced debt levels and reduced labour cost to make the operations viable going forward. In view of such positivity, our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter: Revenue recognition Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. There is a risk that revenue is recognized on sale of goods around the year and without substantial transfer of control and is not in accordance with Ind AS-115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" Auditors Response: In addressing this key audit matter, we performed the following audit procedures: (i) Obtained an understanding of the companys revenue recognition policies and evaluated their compliance with applicable accounting standards. (ii) Tested the design and operating effectiveness of relevant controls over the revenue recognition process, the determination of performance obligations and transaction prices. (iii) Verified the revenue is recognised after substantial transfer of control. (iv) Evaluated the adequacy of the companys disclosures related to revenue recognition in the notes to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board of directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditors report.

7. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

8. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements:

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. 15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure - A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

19. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of the section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company did not declare or pay any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For L. U. Krishnan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 001527S P. K. Manoj Place: Kochi Partner Date: 21 May 2024 Membership No. 207550 UDIN: 24207550BKANOG5280

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals in accordance with regular programme of verification. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were found on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. The company is not holding any benami property.

(ii) a) During the year, inventories have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals of time and there were no discrepancies found during such verification. b) Company does not have any working capital facilities from banks or financial institutions. As there is no working capital facilities the quarterly returns or statements were not required to be filed.

(iii) In respect of investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to any company, firm, LLP, or other parties; The Company has not made investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to any company, firm, LLP, or other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits and does not have any unclaimed deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to rules prescribed by the Government of India for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed amounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made any detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months form date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute /litigation except for the below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Deposited against Litigation (Rs in Lakhs) Period for which the amount Relates Forum where Dispute is pending Central Excise Act,1944 Excise Duty 72.99 7.31 August, 2014 to May, 2016 AC Central Excise, Pollachi TANGEDCO Electricity tax on Maximum demand charges 74.67 Nil January, 2016 to October, 2022 Honorable Supreme Court TANGEDCO Deemed demand benefit available for use of self- generated Thermal Power received through captive arrangement. 308.42 Nil April, 2015 to October, 2022 Honorable High Court Chennai Service Tax Service tax payable on reverse charge method on ocean freight. 29.22 Nil April to June 2017 Asst Commissioner of GST & Cent Ex Audit, Coimbatore CGST Act 2017 and TNGST Act 2017 GST on canteen service 6.44 0.64 April 2017 to March 2019 Additional Com- missioner of GST & Cent Ex Audit, Coim- batore Audit Circle II

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender during the year.

Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs in Lakhs) Whether principal or Interest No. of days delay or unpaid Working capital term Central Bank of India 194.15 Principal From December 2023 onwards loan 244.29 Interest From August 2023 onwards State Bank of India 122.15 Principal From December 2023 onwards 140.45 Interest From August 2023 onwards Karur Vysya Bank 17.10 Principal From December 2023 onwards 18.76 Interest From August 2023 onwards

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

(d) On examination of the financial statements of the Company, Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which has been used for long-term purposes hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting of the purpose for which amount raised under clause 3 (ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under paragraph (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year Company has not noticed any fraud by the Company or on the Company.

(b) No reportable fraud has been committed by the Company hence Form ADT-4 has not been filed by the auditors as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the year Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints to be considered by the auditors. (xii) Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions entered by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been properly disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) In respect of internal audit system

(a) Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the Company issued by the Internal auditors for the period under audit (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), & (b) of the Order is not applicable and Company is not a Core Investment Company and there is no core investment company within the group. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 351.04 lakhs and Rs.1,099.74 lakhs during the financial year and immediately preceding financial year respectively covered by our audit.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, as reported in the "Matters relating to Going Concern" paragraph we report that the Company has incurred a total comprehensive loss of Rs. 657.62 lakhs and cash loss of Rs. 351.04 lakhs during the year ended 31 March 2024 and net worth is eroded as on that date and Companys accounts with Lenders were classified as sub-standard with effect from 31 March 2021 due to irregularity in debt servicing and Companys future cash flows are uncertain. This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However as per the information and explanations provided by the Company in Note No 37 of financial statement for the year ended 31 March 2024, all the lender banks and financial institutions have approved and implemented Restructuring/ resolution proposal in the meeting held on 28.09.2022. Management expects with reduced level of debts and reduction expected in labour cost on account of VRS offered to certain high-cost permeant workers operations from the remaining plant in Kanjikode, Kerala will be viable. (xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 which deals Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under Paragraph 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 19 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Patspin India Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as at on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that, (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.