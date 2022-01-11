iifl-logo-icon 1
Patspin India Ltd Balance Sheet

14.1
(0.71%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:19:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.92

30.92

30.92

30.92

Preference Capital

20.51

20.51

18.45

17.95

Reserves

-75.29

-68.71

-49.01

-37.39

Net Worth

-23.86

-17.28

0.36

11.48

Minority Interest

Debt

73.35

76.68

144.94

146.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

30.71

30.71

30.71

30.71

Total Liabilities

80.2

90.11

176.01

188.2

Fixed Assets

64.56

68.64

167.53

177.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.09

0.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

43.07

43.07

43.07

43.07

Networking Capital

-27.67

-23.61

-34.94

-35.45

Inventories

0.09

3.39

7.91

14.29

Inventory Days

35.21

Sundry Debtors

0.06

1.85

8.22

10.6

Debtor Days

26.12

Other Current Assets

11.09

9.45

10

10.02

Sundry Creditors

-16.46

-19.16

-22.76

-42.72

Creditor Days

105.28

Other Current Liabilities

-22.45

-19.14

-38.31

-27.64

Cash

0.25

2

0.26

2.75

Total Assets

80.21

90.1

176.01

188.21

