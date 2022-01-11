Patspin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.92
30.92
30.92
30.92
Preference Capital
20.51
20.51
18.45
17.95
Reserves
-75.29
-68.71
-49.01
-37.39
Net Worth
-23.86
-17.28
0.36
11.48
Minority Interest
Debt
73.35
76.68
144.94
146.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.71
30.71
30.71
30.71
Total Liabilities
80.2
90.11
176.01
188.2
Fixed Assets
64.56
68.64
167.53
177.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.09
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.07
43.07
43.07
43.07
Networking Capital
-27.67
-23.61
-34.94
-35.45
Inventories
0.09
3.39
7.91
14.29
Inventory Days
35.21
Sundry Debtors
0.06
1.85
8.22
10.6
Debtor Days
26.12
Other Current Assets
11.09
9.45
10
10.02
Sundry Creditors
-16.46
-19.16
-22.76
-42.72
Creditor Days
105.28
Other Current Liabilities
-22.45
-19.14
-38.31
-27.64
Cash
0.25
2
0.26
2.75
Total Assets
80.21
90.1
176.01
188.21
