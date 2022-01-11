Patspin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-37.96
-36.17
-2.89
-12.15
Depreciation
-10.21
-10.35
-10.32
-10.44
Tax paid
0
12.15
0.69
-1.66
Working capital
-13.12
-57.39
-12.83
-28.21
Other operating items
Operating
-61.29
-91.76
-25.36
-52.47
Capital expenditure
-2.57
0.54
-2
-31.21
Free cash flow
-63.87
-91.21
-27.36
-83.68
Equity raised
5.19
55.76
61.4
84.21
Investing
0
0
-0.53
0.13
Financing
36.65
-18.25
-22.83
-23.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-22.04
-53.69
10.68
-22.6
