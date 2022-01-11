iifl-logo-icon 1
Patspin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.1
(0.71%)
Jan 11, 2022

Patspin India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-37.96

-36.17

-2.89

-12.15

Depreciation

-10.21

-10.35

-10.32

-10.44

Tax paid

0

12.15

0.69

-1.66

Working capital

-13.12

-57.39

-12.83

-28.21

Other operating items

Operating

-61.29

-91.76

-25.36

-52.47

Capital expenditure

-2.57

0.54

-2

-31.21

Free cash flow

-63.87

-91.21

-27.36

-83.68

Equity raised

5.19

55.76

61.4

84.21

Investing

0

0

-0.53

0.13

Financing

36.65

-18.25

-22.83

-23.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-22.04

-53.69

10.68

-22.6

