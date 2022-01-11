Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
148.09
393.04
548.51
522.83
yoy growth (%)
-62.32
-28.34
4.91
-1.63
Raw materials
-80.15
-293.37
-397.24
-380.66
As % of sales
54.12
74.64
72.42
72.8
Employee costs
-28
-34.39
-35.77
-35.45
As % of sales
18.9
8.75
6.52
6.78
Other costs
-44.14
-66.12
-81.34
-76.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.8
16.82
14.83
14.56
Operating profit
-4.19
-0.84
34.14
30.56
OPM
-2.83
-0.21
6.22
5.84
Depreciation
-10.21
-10.35
-10.32
-10.44
Interest expense
-23.91
-27.32
-29.23
-33.08
Other income
0.36
2.35
2.52
0.8
Profit before tax
-37.96
-36.17
-2.89
-12.15
Taxes
0
12.15
0.69
-1.66
Tax rate
0
-33.59
-23.89
13.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-37.96
-24.01
-2.2
-13.81
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.15
9.47
Net profit
-37.96
-24.01
-2.36
-4.34
yoy growth (%)
58.06
917.61
-45.69
-143.43
NPM
-25.63
-6.11
-0.43
-0.83
