iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Patspin India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.1
(0.71%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Patspin India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

148.09

393.04

548.51

522.83

yoy growth (%)

-62.32

-28.34

4.91

-1.63

Raw materials

-80.15

-293.37

-397.24

-380.66

As % of sales

54.12

74.64

72.42

72.8

Employee costs

-28

-34.39

-35.77

-35.45

As % of sales

18.9

8.75

6.52

6.78

Other costs

-44.14

-66.12

-81.34

-76.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.8

16.82

14.83

14.56

Operating profit

-4.19

-0.84

34.14

30.56

OPM

-2.83

-0.21

6.22

5.84

Depreciation

-10.21

-10.35

-10.32

-10.44

Interest expense

-23.91

-27.32

-29.23

-33.08

Other income

0.36

2.35

2.52

0.8

Profit before tax

-37.96

-36.17

-2.89

-12.15

Taxes

0

12.15

0.69

-1.66

Tax rate

0

-33.59

-23.89

13.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-37.96

-24.01

-2.2

-13.81

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.15

9.47

Net profit

-37.96

-24.01

-2.36

-4.34

yoy growth (%)

58.06

917.61

-45.69

-143.43

NPM

-25.63

-6.11

-0.43

-0.83

Patspin India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Patspin India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.