Patspin India Ltd Board Meeting

14.1
(0.71%)
Jan 11, 2022|03:19:00 PM

Patspin India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.12.2024
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
PATSPIN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
PATSPIN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.8.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
PATSPIN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
PATSPIN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve among other matters the Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023

