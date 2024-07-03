SectorTextiles
Open₹104.25
Prev. Close₹104.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹126.87
Day's High₹104.98
Day's Low₹100
52 Week's High₹159.54
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹69.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,277.96
P/E14.17
EPS7.36
Divi. Yield0.49
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.87
13.45
13.45
80.81
Preference Capital
77.33
77.33
77.33
0
Reserves
812.23
808.93
676.69
276.06
Net Worth
902.43
899.71
767.47
356.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,306.23
1,355.05
1,053.32
1,014.07
yoy growth (%)
-3.6
28.64
3.87
-2.02
Raw materials
-795.44
-908.65
-696.06
-640.13
As % of sales
60.89
67.05
66.08
63.12
Employee costs
-86.63
-97.16
-73.85
-67.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
139.93
18.28
28.88
34.7
Depreciation
-51.73
-63.33
-56.27
-57.73
Tax paid
-33.45
-5.92
-9.72
-12.92
Working capital
78.31
17.79
-81.54
91.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.6
28.64
3.87
-2.02
Op profit growth
55.24
34.38
-14.46
-6.09
EBIT growth
135.13
30.87
-22.57
4.64
Net profit growth
584.01
-35.49
-12.04
91.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Munish Avasthi
Executive Director
Naresh Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anjali Avasthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep Kapur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashant Kochhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harpreet Kaur Kang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sportking India Ltd
Summary
Sportking India Ltd was incorporated on 15 Feb.89 by Raj Kumar Avasthi and his family members. The Company emerged as one of Indias leading textile company & owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India equipped with latest machinery, producing yarns that are a benchmark in quality. The Company produces well diversified range of grey and dyed textile yarns to cater to the demands of weaving and knitting industry in domestic as well as international markets. Prior to this, it was engaged in the business of hosiery knitwears and readymade garments at New Delhi. Due to shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour in hosiery knitwear and readymade garments, the company suspended this activities in 1993-94.The company diversified its activities by installation of 6520 spindles at Meharban (Ludhiana district), Punjab, to manufacture acrylic yarn, which commenced commercial production on 3 Dec.93.In 1995, the company embarked on an expansion programme to set up a new spinning unit with a complement of 12,000 spindles in the first phase, out of the envisaged capacity of 25,000 spindles for the manufacture of acrylic / synthetic yarn, at Kanech, Punjab. In order to part-finance the project, it came out with a public issue in Dec.95.In 2018-19, the Company expanded at Bathinda Unit adding 68K+ spindles with state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing of cotton compant yarn. In June 2022, the Company commissioned 10.2 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at Bathinda Unit. In 2022-23
Read More
The Sportking India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sportking India Ltd is ₹1277.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sportking India Ltd is 14.17 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sportking India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sportking India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹159.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sportking India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.43%, 1 Year at 29.04%, 6 Month at 19.23%, 3 Month at -6.74% and 1 Month at 0.27%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.