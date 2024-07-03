Summary

Sportking India Ltd was incorporated on 15 Feb.89 by Raj Kumar Avasthi and his family members. The Company emerged as one of Indias leading textile company & owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India equipped with latest machinery, producing yarns that are a benchmark in quality. The Company produces well diversified range of grey and dyed textile yarns to cater to the demands of weaving and knitting industry in domestic as well as international markets. Prior to this, it was engaged in the business of hosiery knitwears and readymade garments at New Delhi. Due to shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour in hosiery knitwear and readymade garments, the company suspended this activities in 1993-94.The company diversified its activities by installation of 6520 spindles at Meharban (Ludhiana district), Punjab, to manufacture acrylic yarn, which commenced commercial production on 3 Dec.93.In 1995, the company embarked on an expansion programme to set up a new spinning unit with a complement of 12,000 spindles in the first phase, out of the envisaged capacity of 25,000 spindles for the manufacture of acrylic / synthetic yarn, at Kanech, Punjab. In order to part-finance the project, it came out with a public issue in Dec.95.In 2018-19, the Company expanded at Bathinda Unit adding 68K+ spindles with state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing of cotton compant yarn. In June 2022, the Company commissioned 10.2 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at Bathinda Unit. In 2022-23

