iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sportking India Ltd Share Price

100.57
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.25
  • Day's High104.98
  • 52 Wk High159.54
  • Prev. Close104.43
  • Day's Low100
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)126.87
  • P/E14.17
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.39
  • EPS7.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,277.96
  • Div. Yield0.49
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sportking India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

104.25

Prev. Close

104.43

Turnover(Lac.)

126.87

Day's High

104.98

Day's Low

100

52 Week's High

159.54

52 Week's Low

72

Book Value

69.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,277.96

P/E

14.17

EPS

7.36

Divi. Yield

0.49

Sportking India Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sportking India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sportking India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 25.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sportking India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.87

13.45

13.45

80.81

Preference Capital

77.33

77.33

77.33

0

Reserves

812.23

808.93

676.69

276.06

Net Worth

902.43

899.71

767.47

356.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,306.23

1,355.05

1,053.32

1,014.07

yoy growth (%)

-3.6

28.64

3.87

-2.02

Raw materials

-795.44

-908.65

-696.06

-640.13

As % of sales

60.89

67.05

66.08

63.12

Employee costs

-86.63

-97.16

-73.85

-67.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

139.93

18.28

28.88

34.7

Depreciation

-51.73

-63.33

-56.27

-57.73

Tax paid

-33.45

-5.92

-9.72

-12.92

Working capital

78.31

17.79

-81.54

91.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.6

28.64

3.87

-2.02

Op profit growth

55.24

34.38

-14.46

-6.09

EBIT growth

135.13

30.87

-22.57

4.64

Net profit growth

584.01

-35.49

-12.04

91.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sportking India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sportking India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Munish Avasthi

Executive Director

Naresh Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anjali Avasthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep Kapur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashant Kochhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harpreet Kaur Kang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sportking India Ltd

Summary

Sportking India Ltd was incorporated on 15 Feb.89 by Raj Kumar Avasthi and his family members. The Company emerged as one of Indias leading textile company & owns 3 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India equipped with latest machinery, producing yarns that are a benchmark in quality. The Company produces well diversified range of grey and dyed textile yarns to cater to the demands of weaving and knitting industry in domestic as well as international markets. Prior to this, it was engaged in the business of hosiery knitwears and readymade garments at New Delhi. Due to shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour in hosiery knitwear and readymade garments, the company suspended this activities in 1993-94.The company diversified its activities by installation of 6520 spindles at Meharban (Ludhiana district), Punjab, to manufacture acrylic yarn, which commenced commercial production on 3 Dec.93.In 1995, the company embarked on an expansion programme to set up a new spinning unit with a complement of 12,000 spindles in the first phase, out of the envisaged capacity of 25,000 spindles for the manufacture of acrylic / synthetic yarn, at Kanech, Punjab. In order to part-finance the project, it came out with a public issue in Dec.95.In 2018-19, the Company expanded at Bathinda Unit adding 68K+ spindles with state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing of cotton compant yarn. In June 2022, the Company commissioned 10.2 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at Bathinda Unit. In 2022-23
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sportking India Ltd share price today?

The Sportking India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sportking India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sportking India Ltd is ₹1277.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sportking India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sportking India Ltd is 14.17 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sportking India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sportking India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sportking India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹159.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sportking India Ltd?

Sportking India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 0.43%, 1 Year at 29.04%, 6 Month at 19.23%, 3 Month at -6.74% and 1 Month at 0.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sportking India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sportking India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.36 %
Institutions - 0.23 %
Public - 25.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sportking India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.