Sportking India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.87
13.45
13.45
80.81
Preference Capital
77.33
77.33
77.33
0
Reserves
812.23
808.93
676.69
276.06
Net Worth
902.43
899.71
767.47
356.87
Minority Interest
Debt
875.4
474.19
537.6
503.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.65
25.05
15.66
16.26
Total Liabilities
1,809.48
1,398.95
1,320.73
876.83
Fixed Assets
785.84
763.59
454.88
417.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.68
3.6
3.02
4.02
Networking Capital
1,016.49
564.14
837.99
454.73
Inventories
645.05
371.98
521.89
281.2
Inventory Days
78.57
Sundry Debtors
356.06
233.69
411.13
211.27
Debtor Days
59.03
Other Current Assets
174.76
137.92
141.6
121.45
Sundry Creditors
-87.33
-104.78
-148.81
-88.01
Creditor Days
24.59
Other Current Liabilities
-72.05
-74.67
-87.82
-71.18
Cash
1.46
67.62
24.85
0.83
Total Assets
1,809.47
1,398.95
1,320.74
876.82
