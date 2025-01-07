Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,306.23
1,355.05
1,053.32
1,014.07
yoy growth (%)
-3.6
28.64
3.87
-2.02
Raw materials
-795.44
-908.65
-696.06
-640.13
As % of sales
60.89
67.05
66.08
63.12
Employee costs
-86.63
-97.16
-73.85
-67.49
As % of sales
6.63
7.17
7.01
6.65
Other costs
-212.76
-213.06
-182.08
-187.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.28
15.72
17.28
18.53
Operating profit
211.39
136.16
101.32
118.46
OPM
16.18
10.04
9.61
11.68
Depreciation
-51.73
-63.33
-56.27
-57.73
Interest expense
-38.32
-57.53
-29.04
-40.11
Other income
18.6
2.98
12.87
14.09
Profit before tax
139.93
18.28
28.88
34.7
Taxes
-33.45
-5.92
-9.72
-12.92
Tax rate
-23.9
-32.4
-33.66
-37.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
106.47
12.35
19.15
21.78
Exceptional items
-21.95
0
0
0
Net profit
84.52
12.35
19.15
21.78
yoy growth (%)
584.01
-35.49
-12.04
91.47
NPM
6.47
0.91
1.81
2.14
