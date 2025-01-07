iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sportking India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100.91
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:44:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sportking India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,306.23

1,355.05

1,053.32

1,014.07

yoy growth (%)

-3.6

28.64

3.87

-2.02

Raw materials

-795.44

-908.65

-696.06

-640.13

As % of sales

60.89

67.05

66.08

63.12

Employee costs

-86.63

-97.16

-73.85

-67.49

As % of sales

6.63

7.17

7.01

6.65

Other costs

-212.76

-213.06

-182.08

-187.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.28

15.72

17.28

18.53

Operating profit

211.39

136.16

101.32

118.46

OPM

16.18

10.04

9.61

11.68

Depreciation

-51.73

-63.33

-56.27

-57.73

Interest expense

-38.32

-57.53

-29.04

-40.11

Other income

18.6

2.98

12.87

14.09

Profit before tax

139.93

18.28

28.88

34.7

Taxes

-33.45

-5.92

-9.72

-12.92

Tax rate

-23.9

-32.4

-33.66

-37.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

106.47

12.35

19.15

21.78

Exceptional items

-21.95

0

0

0

Net profit

84.52

12.35

19.15

21.78

yoy growth (%)

584.01

-35.49

-12.04

91.47

NPM

6.47

0.91

1.81

2.14

Sportking India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sportking India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.