Sportking India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
139.93
18.28
28.88
34.7
Depreciation
-51.73
-63.33
-56.27
-57.73
Tax paid
-33.45
-5.92
-9.72
-12.92
Working capital
78.31
17.79
-81.54
91.67
Other operating items
Operating
133.05
-33.18
-118.65
55.72
Capital expenditure
0.12
289.15
8.79
-331.47
Free cash flow
133.17
255.96
-109.86
-275.74
Equity raised
517.48
434.17
357.25
301.57
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
166.53
106.11
-100.76
125.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
817.18
796.24
146.62
151.77
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.