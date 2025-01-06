iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sportking India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

99.7
(-4.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sportking India Ltd

Sportking India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

139.93

18.28

28.88

34.7

Depreciation

-51.73

-63.33

-56.27

-57.73

Tax paid

-33.45

-5.92

-9.72

-12.92

Working capital

78.31

17.79

-81.54

91.67

Other operating items

Operating

133.05

-33.18

-118.65

55.72

Capital expenditure

0.12

289.15

8.79

-331.47

Free cash flow

133.17

255.96

-109.86

-275.74

Equity raised

517.48

434.17

357.25

301.57

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

166.53

106.11

-100.76

125.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

817.18

796.24

146.62

151.77

Sportking India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sportking India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.