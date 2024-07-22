Book Closure and Record Date for Dividend: We further inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEB! (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Sunday, 11thAugust, 2024 to Saturday, 17th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding AGM.The Board has also fixed Saturday, 10th August, 2024 as record date for the purpose of eligibility of members for dividend. Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Final Dividend & AGM (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 22.07.2024)