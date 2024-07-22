|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|20 Jul 2024
|11 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Book Closure and Record Date for Dividend: We further inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEB! (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Sunday, 11thAugust, 2024 to Saturday, 17th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding AGM.The Board has also fixed Saturday, 10th August, 2024 as record date for the purpose of eligibility of members for dividend. Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Final Dividend & AGM (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 22.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.