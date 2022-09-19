Sportking India Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS REVIEW

Economic Outlook

The global economy is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation at its highest in decades. The COVID-19 pandemic, financial tightening, Russias invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis are contributing to the economic challenges. In most of the major economies, inflation touched record high due to unprecedented increase in commodity prices and supply disruptions. Due to the stubbornness in inflation, major central banks continued to tighten their monetary policy, but now at a slower pace. Global growth is forecast to slow significantly in the coming years, with advanced economies expected to be impacted the most.

The rapid rise in interest rates, to put inflation on a downward path and anticipated to slow the economic activity, have contributed to stress in parts of the financial system, raising financial stability concerns. The recent failures of banks in the United States and depositors and thecollapse of confidence investors re-evaluating the safety of their holdings and shifting away from institutions and investments perceived as vulnerable.

Though inflation has receded with central banks raising interest rates, underlying price pressures are proving sticky, with labour markets being tight in several economies. In parallel, debt levels remain high, limiting the ability of fiscal policymakers to respond to new challenges. Commodity prices have moderated, but the elevated geopolitical tensions are the key risks. However, earlier than expected opening of China is easing supply chain disruptions and renewing hopes for moderate economic recovery.

Rates have begun to ease,but coreinflationis stickier than anticipated and shows signs of picking up. The pressure on many households remains acute, and the cost of living to stay at crisis levels in numerous countries throughout 2023. The recent banking instability has complicated efforts to deal with runaway prices. The central banks now face a trade-off between managing inflation and maintaining financial sector stability. A similar proportions expect central banks to struggle to reach their inflation target. Considering these developments, IMF in its "World Economic Outlook" released in April 2023, global growth will bottom out at 2.8 percent this year before rising modestly to 3.0 percent in 2024. Global inflation will decrease, although more slowly than initially anticipated, from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 7.0 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2024%. Indias growth continues to be resilient despite some signs of moderation in growth. World bank in its economic outlook report notes that although significant challenges remain in the global environment, India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. India is currently 5th largest economy in the globe and aspires to be the 3rd largest economy by 2027-28.

The overall growth remains robust and is estimated to be 6.9 percent for the full year with real GDP growing 7.7 percent year-on-year during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022-23. There were some signs of moderation in the second half of FY

2022-23. Growth was underpinned by strong investment activity bolstered by the governments capex push and buoyant private consumption, particularly among higher income earners. Inflation remained high, averaging around 6.7 percent in FY 2022-23 but the current-account deficit narrowed in Q3 on the back of strong growth in service exports and easing global commodity prices.

The Indian Rupee has moved in an orderly manner in the calendar year 2022 and continues to be so in 2023 as well. This reflects the strength of domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and the resilience of Indian economy to global spill-overs. The governments thrust on capital expenditure, increased capacity utilization in manufacturing, double digit credit growth and the moderation in commodity prices are expected to bolster manufacturing and investment activity.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at its meeting in June 2023 decided to keep the policy rates unchanged after a series of hikes in FY23. It may be expected that Interest rates are likely to soften considerably from current levels and bonds will perform well this year generating capital gains over and above the coupon rates. The macro-and micro-prudential measures taken by RBI to prevent build-up of financial vulnerabilities are now more on identifying the root cause rather than dealing with the symptoms alone.

Looking ahead, real GDP growth is projected at 6.5% in FY2024 (RBI), with economic activity backed by improving rural demand, the Governments thrust on infrastructure spending, revival in corporate investment, healthy bank credit, and moderating commodity prices.

Textile Outlook

The global textile market grew from $573.22 billion in 2022 to $610.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe.

The textile market is expected to grow to $755.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The Indian textile industry is the second largest producer of MMF Fibre after China. India is the 3rd largest exporter of Textiles & Apparel in the world. Indias textiles and clothing industry is one of the mainstays of the national economy. Major textile and apparel export destinations for India are USA, EU-27 and UK, accounts for approximately 50% of Indias textiles and apparel exports. The sector holds importance from the employment point of view as well. It provides direct and indirect employment and source of livelihood for millions of people including a large number of women and rural population. The sector has perfect alignment with Governments key initiatives of Make in India, Skill India, Women Empowerment and Rural Youth Employment.

Indias overall exports touched new heights to reach $770.18 billion, registering a growth of 13.84 per cent year-on-year. Merchandise exports registered highest ever annual exports of $447.46 billion, at a growth of 6.03 per cent. The exports were noted at $422 billion during 2021-22. Exports of readymade garment (RMG) of all textiles increased by 1.10 per cent to $16,191.47 million in fiscal 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), as per the data released by the department of commerce under

Indias ministry of commerce and industry. The exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handloom products declined by

28.45 per cent to $10,946.20 million in 2022-23 from $15,298.02 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Indias textile industry faces tough times as international consumers cut spending on non-essentials and import orders of both textiles and garments contract worldwide. This leaves the sector vulnerable. It can no longer be denied that the $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine.

Cotton has a prominent share in the textile manufacturing sector. India has the distinction of having the largest area under cotton cultivation which is about 38% of the world area under cotton cultivation and is one of the largest producer of cotton in the world accounting for about 22% of the world cotton production. However cotton yield is still lower against the world average yield. The increasing applications and usage of cotton in various industries are driving the demand for cotton from many countries across the globe.

Despite a slowdown in demand for various sectors, Indian exporters are optimistic about a strong performance in 2023-24. They expect exports to rise by 11-13 per cent, with cotton textile and apparel exporters expecting 8-10 per cent year-on-year growth. The industry is hopeful for a full recovery in business after July, relying on the recovery of advanced markets and an improved order book. As per CRISIL SME Tracker, in FY24, cotton yarn prices are projected to fall almost 15 per cent due to a high base and subdued export demand and this will affect price realization. The textiles sector could see a moderation in revenue growth in 2023-24 (FY24) as export demand, which usually accounts for a fourth of the total market, is expected to be limited due to a slowdown in US and Europe. However, domestic demand is expected to grow at a steady pace.

The new budget for 2023-24 contains a sizeable increase in grants for the textile industry, with a total allocation of Rs. 4,389.34 crore. The total allocation for the sector is an impressive 22.6% higher than the previous years budget and shows the governments commitment to aiding the growth of the sector. Additionally, there have been allocations of funds towards programs such as National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), PM-MITRA and textile development cluster scheme, which are designed to promote capacity building and investments in this area. All in all, this financial support should create a favorable environment for the continued success of Indias textile industry.

The government has allocated a 38% increase in the allocation of Technology Up gradation Funds (ATUFs), going from Rs.650 crore in 2022-23 to Rs.900 crore in 2023-24. This will enable quicker payment for pending cases, allowing the textile industry to stay up to date with necessary materials and supplies. The Increased allocation to both RoDTEP and RoSCTL have also been increase as well as a corpus of Rs 9,000 crore revamping credit guarantee schemes which aims provide collateral free guaranteed credit worth RS 2 lakh crore. Additionally, a cluster-based value chain approach with Public Private Partnership

(PPP) is being implemented to enhance productivity of extra-long staple (ELS) cotton by connecting farmers, states, and industries together through sources, services, and market linkages The Company is dealing in the Yarn Segment only and Company is persistently facing such challenges and is taking necessary steps to strengthen its export/ indigenous market operations with more value added/ sustainable yarn products/customer base.

Further the Company has adequate liquidity and financial resources to meet its operational requirements, financial service of debt obligations and statutory liabilities as per indications available as on date.

Key Financial Ratios

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company in key financial ratios (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately is required to give details of significant previous financial year. The detail is as under:-

Ratio (s) Unit 31st March, 31st March, Changes (%) Remarks 2023 2022 Debtor Turnover Ratio Days 40 71 43.66 Due to improvement in collection period. Inventory Turnover Ratio Days 61 88 30.68 Due to decrease in Raw material Inventory Stocks. Interest Coverage Ratio Times 12.59 21.68 -41.92 Mainly due to reduction in EBIDTA margins are comparatively less in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 Current Ratio Times 2.63 1.70 54.71 As current borrowings were reduced substantially, on the other hand inventories and Trade Receivables were also reduced but decrease in current assets was comparatively lower than decrease in current liabilities. So consequently current ratio improved. Debt Equity Ratio Times 0.52 0.70 24.76 Due to reduction in current borrowings as well as increase in Capital base of the company because of profits. Operating Profit Margin % 8.36 24.98 -66.53 A Profit/EBIDT margins are comparatively less in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 mainly due to increase cost of Raw Net Profit Margin % 5.99 19.00 -68.42 Material consumed. Return on Net Worth % 14.75 53.50 -72.43

Ratios where there has been a significant change as compared to previous year

The company had achieved EBIDTA/Sales ratio of 13.17% during FY 2022-23 vis a-vis EBIDTA/Sales ratio of 28.78% in the previous FY 2021-22 which has decreased due to increase in the cotton prices as compare to previous financial year. The current year net profit after tax is Rs. 13198.20 Lakhs against previous year net profit after tax of Rs. 40924.92 Lakhs which was down by almost 68% due to higher cotton prices, inflationary pressures and low demand for clothing and apparel.

FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

Production/Revenue

Despite facing headwinds in the last financial years, the company has achieved its highest ever revenue of Rs. 2205 Crs, a growth of 2% year to year. During the year under review, the company has achieved production of 61769 M.T. of Cotton/ Synthetic Yarn against previous year production of 59856 M.T. which had increased by 3.20%. The company has achieved a gross turnover/operating income of Rs. 220502.30 Lakhs (including export incentives of Rs. 4507.46 Lakhs) as compared to Rs. 215401.18 Lakhs (including export incentives of Rs. 5108.47 Lakhs) in the previous year. The values of the exports were at Rs. 100232.08 lakhs in the current year as compared to Rs. 122002.37 Lakhs in the previous year.

During the year under review company had achieved Earning before Depreciation, Interest, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA) of Rs. 29035.00 Lakhs with EBIDTA/Sales ratio of 13.17% during FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 61984.58 Lakhs with EBIDTA/

Sales ratio of 28.78% in the previous FY 2021-22 which were declined due to higher cotton prices, low demand for clothing and apparel and reduction in yarn prices in international market. The cost of interest had come down to Rs. 2304.89 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 2857.81 Lakhs in the previous year due to lower availment of fund based working capital limits and repayment of term loans.

The Company earned profitbefore tax of Rs. 18949.80 Lakhs as compared to previous year Rs. 54740.86 Lakhs. After providing for current tax of Rs. 4887.18 Lakhs (Previous year Rs. 13852.65 Lakhs), Prior Period Tax of Rs. 7.64 Lakhs (Previous Year negative of Rs. 31.62 Lakhs) Deferred tax liabilities of Rs. 856.78 lakhs (Previous Year negative of Rs. 5.09 Lakhs) there was a net profit after tax of Rs. 13198.20 Lakhs against previous year net profit after tax of Rs. 40924.92 Lakhs. Total Other Comprehensive Income for current financial year is Rs. 72.00 lakhs as compared to Rs. 134.09 Lakhs in previous year and the net profit after tax and other comprehensive income was Rs. 13270.20 Lakhs as compared to previous year net and other comprehensive income of Rs. 41059.01 Lakhs. The company earned gross cash profit (before tax) of Rs. 23764.80 Lakhs against Rs. 59126.77 Lakhs in the previous year and cash profit (after current taxes) of Rs. 18869.98 Lakhs against Rs.

45305.74 Lakhs in the previous year.

RESOURCE UTILISATION Fixed Assets

The net Block of Property, Plant and Equipment as at 31st March, 2023 was Rs. 75696.44 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 38164.71

Lakhs in the previous year which has increased on account of expansion project. The Capital work in progress was at Rs. 662.07 Lakhs as at 31.03.2023 as compared to 7322.88 Lakhs in the previous year.

Current Assets and Current Liabilities

The current assets as on 31st March, 2023 were Rs. 78491.84 Lakhs as against Rs. 105809.40 Lakhs in the previous year. Inventory level was at Rs. 37197.82 Lakhs as compared to the previous year level of Rs. 52189.14 Lakhs. Trade Receivables level was at Rs. 23369.00 Lakhs (including Bill discounted/Negotiated of Nil Lakhs) as compared to the previous year level of Rs. 41112.88 Lakhs (including bill discounted/Negotiated of Rs. 16278.24 Lakhs). The current liabilities as on 31st March 2023 were Rs. 29813.40 Lakhs as against Rs. 62136.40 Lakhs in the previous year.

LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL RESOURCES

The position of liquidity and capital resources is given below:

(Rupees in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Cash & Cash Equivalents Beginning of the year 53.54 82.98 End of the year 1155.56 53.54 Net Cash provided/ (used) by: Operating Activities 51969.41 9563.09 Investing Activities -39185.48 -10283.69 Financial Activities -11681.91 691.16

The company is utilizing cash accruals for meeting term loans repayment commitments and building of net working capital funds etc.

EXPANSION PROJECT

The company has successfully commissioned two additional capacity projects in the last one year. The first phase of 40,800 spindles of manufacturing of polyester cotton yarn in quarter second, and the second phase of 63,072 spindles in the end of quarter four. This has taken overall production/installed capacity of the company to 3,78,576 spindles. So in last one year, company added almost 35% capacity. Further In endeavor to contribute to the environment, company in process of implementation of additional 15 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project which is going as per schedule and is expected to be fully commissioned by September 2023 and thus lead to some cost savings.

CREDIT RATING

CRISIL Ratings Limited had upgraded/assigned the following credit rating of the Company:

Name of the Facility Rating on (Upgraded) 25.04.2022 Rating on 19.09.2022 (Assigned/upgraded) Rating on 06.06.2023 (Assigned/upgraded) 1. Long Term Rating CRISIL A/Stable CRISIL A/ CRISIL A/ Stable(Reaffirmed) Stable(Reaffirmed) 2. Short Term Rating CRISIL A1 CRISIL A1(Reaffirmed) CRISIL A1(Reaffirmed)

Further all the External Credit ratings is available on Companys website i.e. www.sportking.co.in

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has internal audit department to oversee internal control systems and procedures to ensure for optimum utilization and protection of resources and compliance with applicable statutory laws and regulations and internal policies. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and are also apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions. The Audit Committee suggests improvements and utilizes the reports generated from a Management Information System integral to the control mechanism.

The Risk Management Committee maintains an oversight on the Companys risks and is responsible for reviewing the effectiveness of the risk management plan or process. Risk management is embedded within the Companys operating framework and the Company has a well-defined, internal financial control structure. During the year under review, these controls were evaluated and no material weaknesses were observed in their design or operations.

The Company endeavors to continually sharpen its risk management systems and processes in line with a rapidly changing business environment. During the year under review, there were no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of the Company. However, some of the risks which may pose challenges are mentioned in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

5. HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The company recognizes its human resources as its most valuable asset and takes pride in the commitment, competence and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of business. The Company has specialized professionals in the respective fields to take care of its operations and allied activities. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining the top talent through superior learning. This is critical pillar to support the organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run. During the year under review, the company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels.

6. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

Not Applicable

7. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

Not Applicable

8. DIVIDEND

No dividend was declared by the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies

Act, 2013 relating to Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid by the company in the past 10 years. The Company had formulated a Dividend Distribution Policy and is annexed hereto as "Annexure A" and forms part of this Report.

The Policy is also available on Companys website i.e. www.sportking.co.in.

9. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as at 31st March, 2023 stood at Rs. 1344.80 Lakhs divided into 13287200 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rs. 1328.72 Lakhs plus amount of Rs. 16.08 Lakhs paid up on forfeited Equity Shares) vis-a-vis Rs. 1344.80 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2022 divided into 13287200 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rs. 1328.72 Lakhs plus amount of Rs. 16.08 Lakhs paid up on forfeited Equity Shares).

Further after obtaining the approval from the Board of Directors on January 28, 2023, the Company has initiated buyback process in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 in respect of buyback of 5,80,000 equity shares having face value of Rs.10/-each from the Shareholders of the Company on proportionate basis by way of tender offer route at a price of 950/- per share for an aggregate amount of 5510 lakhs (8.01% of the aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022) . The buy-back process has been completed on 17th

April 2023.

During the FY 2022-23 the Company had redeemed 31,85,200, 5% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each (8,85,200 Preference Shares issued during FY 2006-07 and 23,00,000 Preference Shares issued during FY 2010-11 at premium of Rs. 25/- per Share ) at a premium of Rs. 90/- per share. The paid up Redeemable Preference Shares Capital as at 31st March, 2023 stood at Rs. 683.20 Lakhs divided into 68,32,000 Preference Shares face value of Rs. 10/- each vis-a-vis Rs. 1001.72 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2022 divided into 10017200 Preference Shares face value of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights nor has granted any stock options or sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2023, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

10. SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE/JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary /Associate/Joint Venture Companies.

11. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS passed by the Regulators/Court/Tribunals that would impact the going concern Therearenosignificant status of the Company and its future operations.

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder, the disclosure relating to the CSR activities pursuant to section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014, is annexed hereto as "Annexure B" and forms part of this Report.

The CSR Policy of the Company indicating the activities to be undertaken by the Company, as approved by the Board, may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: www.sportking.co.in

13. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy formulated under Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and has been duly approved by the Board of Directors with an objective of ensuring sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues. The Policy on Risk Management may be accessed on the Companys website at the www.sportking.co.in.

14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company with related parties during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Omnibus Approval was obtained on yearly basis in respect of transaction which is repetitive in nature. All the Related Party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and the Board for review and approval on quarterly basis.

During the year under consideration, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. Details of all RPTs are mentioned in the notes to financial statements forming part of the Annual Report The Company in terms of Regulation 23 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, submits the disclosures of Related Party transactions to stock exchange and also publishes the same on its website. The Policy on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the www.sportking.co.in.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE:

The company has not given any loans, guarantees or made investments under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. DIRECTORS

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company and as per the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain (DIN: 00254045), Whole Time Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

In the last Annual General the company held on 30th September 2022, shareholders of the company through special resolution had re-appointed Mr. Munish Avasthi and Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain as Managing Director and Wholetime Director of the Company for three years starting from 01st October 2022.

Further in the last Annual General the company held on 30th September 2022, shareholders of the company through special resolution had appointed Mrs. Anjali Avasthi (DIN: 06911970) as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company.

Based on the recommendations given by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board of Director in its meeting held 22nd July 2023 and subject to approval of the shareholder in ensuing Annual General Meeting it is proposed to re-appoint

Dr. Sandeep Kapur (DIN: 07016726) as an Independent Director for second term of five (5) consecutive years till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028 and he shall not be liable to retire by rotation in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors confirming that they meet the relevant independence criteria as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as the Regulation 16(1)(b) and 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Director on the Board of the Company are registered with the Indian Institute TheBoardalso confirms of Corporate Affairs(IICA) as notified by the Central Government under section 150(1) of the

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors fulfil the conditions of independence, are independent of the management, possess the requisite integrity, experience, expertise, proficiency and qualifications to the satisfaction of the Board of Directors.

The details of remuneration paid to the members of the Board is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance.

17. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following are the Key managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 3 and 8 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Name Designation 1. Mr. Munish Avasthi Managing Director 2. Mr. Sandeep Sachdeva* Chief Financial Officer 3. Mr. Lovlesh Verma Company Secretary

* The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee had appointed Mr. SandeepSachdevaas andKMP of the Company in its Meeting held on 21 ChiefFinancialOfficer st March, 2023.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company had an Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the members of which are Mr. Prashant Kochhar, Dr. Sandeep Kapur, Mrs. Harpreet Kaur Kang and Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain. Mr. Prashant Kochhar is the Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee is empowered to look into all the matters related to finance and accounting and its terms of reference are as per regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with section 177 of The

Companies Act, 2013.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE

During the year, Board Meetings and Audit Committee Meetings were duly convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the

Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance,

Committees of the Board and each Director individually. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgement, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc.

The Independent Directors of the Company met without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company and to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board of Directors. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

In compliance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of the Directors has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee who has framed a policy in relation to the remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company and the criteria for their selection and appointment which is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY/ VIGIL MECHANISM

Your Company is focused to ensure that ethics continue to be the bedrock of its corporate operations. It is committed to conducting its business in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in line with the best governance practices

Pursuant to Section 177(9/10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy for Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees reporting for unethical behavior, fraud and mismanagement or violation of Companys code of conduct.

The Policy provides adequate protection to the Directors, employees and business associates who report unethical practices and irregularities. The Policy provides details for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Any incidents that are reported are investigated and suitable action is taken in line with the Whistle Blower Policy. The detailed Policy on Whistle Blower/Vigil Mechanism as approved by the Board may be accessed from the Companys website at the link: www.sportking. co.in

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013

In compliance of provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act,

2013 ("POSH Act") and Rules framed thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

The Company is committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment to all its employees and all women employees whether permanent, temporary or contractual are covered. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors would like to state that: i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed. ii) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reason able and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on 31 st March, 2023. iii) The directors had taken proper and sufficientcare for the maintenance of the provisions of the Companies Act 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. iv) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed controls were adequate and were operating effectively. vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

20. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Members of the Company in their Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022 had re-appointed M/s. SCV & Co, LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm registration No. 000235N/N500089) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a further period of five years from the conclusion of forthcoming th Annual General Meeting till the to be held in the year 2027 on such remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors in consultation with the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company had submitted Auditors Report on the accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023. There is no audit qualification reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer in the said financial statements. The comments in the Auditors Report read with Notes to Accounts are self- explanatory and do not call for any further explanation.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

M/s Sunny Kakkar and Associates, Company Secretaries (FCS NO 10111, CP NO-12712) have carried out the Secretarial

Audit for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 and their Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3 is annexed herewith as "Annexure C". There is no audit qualification, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer in the secretarial audit report during the year under review.

The Board, pursuant to the provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed M/s Sunny Kakkar and Associates, Company

Secretaries (FCS NO 10111, CP NO-12712) as Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

COST AUDITORS

M/s R.R. & Company, Cost Accountants had submitted Cost Audit Report along with Annexure for the Financial Year ended 31st

March, 2023. There is no a qualification reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer in the said report.

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has re-appointed M/s R.R. & Company, Cost Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 000323) as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of the Companys for the Financial Year 2023-24.

As required under provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit)

Rules, 2014, a resolution seeking members approval for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the AGM for their ratification.

21. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9, as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 for the Financial Year 2022-23 has been uploaded on Companys website at www.sportking.co.in.

22. LISTING OF SECURITIES

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has granted the listing approval for 13287200 Equity Shares (face Value of Rs. 10/- each) each vide their letter No. NSE/LIST/92 dated 22nd August, 2022. The Equity shares of the Company are now also listed and admitted to dealings on the National Stock Exchange w.e.f. 24th August, 2022. The fully paid up 13287200 Equity Shares (face Value of Rs. 10/- each) of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for trading as on 31.03.2023. The Company has also paid the listing fees for financial year 2023-24 to BSE and NSE.

23. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of importance of environment clean and safety operations. The company conducts operation in such a manner as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and prevention of various natural resources. The Company has successfully completed the commissioning of 10.2 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at Bathinda Unit and is in the process of implementation of additional 15 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at it Bathinda and Ludhiana Unit for captive power consumption which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduced Companys dependency on external sources.

24. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not raised any deposits from the public. Hence, the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 with regard to acceptance of deposits from public are not attracted.

25. PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo is given in "Annexure-D" of this report.

26. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The disclosures in respect of managerial remuneration as required under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies

(Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in Rule 5 (2) and 5 (3) Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in "Annexure E" of this report.

27. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING(BRSR)

As stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, with effect from the Financial Year 2022 23, the top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization shall submit a Business Responsibility And Sustainability

Report(BRSR) in the format as specified by the Board from time to time.

We would like to inform you that Company has been included in the list of top 1000 listed companies by National Stock Exchange of India Limited on the basis of market capitalization as on 31st March, 2023 as per the list released by them in Current FY 2023-24. Accordingly, the Company has attached the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) Reporting as per "Annexure F " and forms part of this Annual Report.

28. CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all Senior Manager Personnel in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and all Senior Manager Personnel in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Corporate Governance, which forms an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate Annexure, together with the regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as Certificate stipulated in regulation 27 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

30. GENERAL DISCLOSURES

According to Board of Directors, there were no disclosure or reporting required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and 2. Significant

Companys operation in future.

3. No Change in the nature of the Business.

4. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee.

5. During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

31. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include raw material availability and its prices, cyclical demand

Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the co-operation from the Bankers, Financial Institutions and Government Bodies & Business Associates and also seek their co-operation in future too. Your Directors also record their appreciation of the services rendered by the employees of the Company.