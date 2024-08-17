The Board has decided that the 35th Annual General Meeting of the members of Sportking India Limited will be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. at Registered Office of the company. The Notice of AGMand Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 will be sent separately to the Stock Exchange(s) and to the Members of the Company in due course. Outcome/Proceeding of 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)