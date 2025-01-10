To the Members of Sportking India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sportking India Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key audit matter No. Auditors Response 1. Valuation of Inventory Principal audit procedures Inventories are valued at lower of cost or net realizable value. There is a risk that inventories may be stated at values that are more than their net realizable value (NRV). • Evaluating the accounting policy followed for valuation of inventory and appropriateness thereof with respect to relevant accounting standards in this respect. We identified the valuation of inventories as a key audit matter because the Company held significant inventories at the reporting date and significant degree of management judgement and estimation was involved in valuing the inventories. • Obtained an understanding of and performed the test of design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the process for valuation of inventories. • Compared the cost of raw materials with supplier invoices for selected samples. For work-in-progress and finished goods, we understood the determination of the net realizable value and assessing, testing and evaluating the reasonableness keeping in view the significant judgements applied by the management concerning overhead allocation by assessing the cost of the items included in overhead absorption for selected samples. • In connection with NRV testing, we have compared carrying value to the selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year end for the selected samples.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Directors Report including annexures, if any, thereon, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report including annexures, if any, thereon, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the company.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 38 to the financial statements.

(b) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(e) The dividend declared and paid during the year if any is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of information and explanations provided to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For SCV & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.000235N/N500089 (Sanjiv Mohan) Partner Place: Ludhiana M. No. 086066 Date : 27th April, 2024 UDIN: 24086066BKDGAN8962

ANNEXURE - "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sportking India Limited of even date)

(i) In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Company has adopted a policy of physical verification of all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Plant & machinery installed at unit located at Village Jeeda, Kotkapura Road, Distt. Bathinda were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, title deed of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, proceedings are pending against the company, as beneficiary, for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. The details of the same have been appropriately disclosed in note 51 to the financial statements.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of inventories and trade receivable (i.e current assets). There are certain differences in value of inventories as filed with banks vis-a-vis books of accounts. The summary of reconciliation and reasons of material discrepancies in this regard is as under: -

Quarter ending Name of the Bank Particulars of security provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the quarterly statement Amount of difference Reason for major difference June 30, 2023 State Bank of India and consortium of banks Inventories 51,146.24 51,103.41 42.83 Differences are not material. Trade receivables (Excluding Bills discounted amounting of Nil and Expected Credit Loss of 103.62) 29,782.00 29,455.52 326.48 Differences are not material and are mainly due to reinstatement of export debtors which was accounted for after submission of statement to the banks. Sept 30, 2023 State Bank of India and consortium of banks Inventories 29,980.72 29,924.89 55.83 Differences are not material. Trade receivables (Excluding Bills discounted amounting of Nil and Expected Credit Loss of 121.19) 35,516.86 35,519.21 (2.35) Differences are not material. Dec 31, 2023 State Bank of India and consortium of banks Inventories 47,680.94 47,681.08 (0.14) Differences are not material. Trade receivables (Excluding Bills discounted amounting of Nil and Expected Credit Loss of 508.03) 40,003.27 39,415.35 587.92 Differences are not material and are mainly due to reinstatement of export debtors which was accounted for after submission of statement to the banks. March 31, 2024 State Bank of India and consortium of banks Inventories 64,504.71 64,290.23 214.48 Difference are due to value of Goods in Transit taken at the time of finalisation of accounts. Trade receivables (excluding Bills discounted amounting of 3538.79 Lakhs and Expected Credit Loss of 118.72 Lakhs) 32,186.24 31,827.83 358.41 Differences are not material and are mainly due to reinstatement of export debtors which was accounted for after submission of statement to the banks.

Note: Trade receivables discounted with banks and Expected Credit Loss have not been considered in the above figures as the same is not considered in the statement submitted to banks.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has given unsecured loans to the employees during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan given during the year 10.15 Balance outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments / receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not made investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified under section 185 and section 186 of the act. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year covered under the provisions of sections 73 to 76 and any other relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below.

Name of Statute Nature of dues Financial Year to which it relates Total Demand Paid under Protest/ Refund adjusted by department Unpaid Forum at which dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2005-06 99.58 99.58 - Income tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2013-14, 2015-16 581.47 - 581.47 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 2014-15 27.64 5.55 22.09 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 2015-16 28.86 5.77 23.09 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 2016-17 15.30 15.30 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 2010-11 44.87 - 44.87 Central Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2015-16, 201617, 2017-18 0.44 0.03 0.41 Central Goods and Services Tax Appeals Commissionerate, Ludhiana

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan has been applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) Based on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us,the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The company has not received whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with them. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) Based on the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) On the basis of examination of records of the company, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) The Company has not undertaken any ongoing project for the Corporate Social Responsibility activities during the year. Therefore, requirement of transferring of amount remaining unspent in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

For SCV & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.000235N/N500089 (Sanjiv Mohan) Partner Place: Ludhiana M. No. 086066 Date : 27th April, 2024

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Sportking India Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Sportking India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.