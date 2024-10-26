Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Sportking India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair Outcome of Board Meeting dated 26th October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Sportking India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair Sub-division/Split of 1 Equity Share Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 Equity Shares face value of Rs. 1/- each by alter the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association subject to Approval of Members in AGM Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Sportking India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for Year ended March 31st 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting (Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors, Cost Auditors & Internal Auditor Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024