Sub-division/Split of 1 Equity Share Face Value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 Equity Shares face value of Rs. 1/- each by alter the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association subject to Approval of Members in AGM Fixation of Record Date for Sub Division/Stock Split of the Equity Shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SPORTKING INDIA LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SPORTKING INDIA LTD (539221) RECORD DATE 13.09.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE885H01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.08.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Sportking India Limited (SPORTKING) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 13, 2024. Symbol SPORTKING Company Name Sportking India Limited New ISIN INE885H01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 05.09.2024)