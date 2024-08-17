iifl-logo-icon 1
2.85
(-3.39%)
Jun 14, 2021|12:54:29 PM

STI India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.85

Prev. Close

2.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.85

Day's Low

2.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

STI India Ltd Corporate Action

STI India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

STI India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.35%

Institutions: 18.34%

Non-Institutions: 6.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

STI India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

29

29

29

29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-50.28

-44.34

-37

-29.02

Net Worth

-21.28

-15.34

-8

-0.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

40.9

37.32

46.97

46.79

yoy growth (%)

9.58

-20.53

0.38

-22.62

Raw materials

-17.3

-2.21

-8.26

-4.19

As % of sales

42.3

5.94

17.6

8.96

Employee costs

-16.31

-18.53

-19.05

-19.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.89

-7.33

-7.9

37.18

Depreciation

-3.96

-4

-3.97

-3.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

-13.19

Working capital

0.13

-2.9

-3.14

41.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.58

-20.53

0.38

-22.62

Op profit growth

59.55

33.47

-40.29

458.91

EBIT growth

-19.57

-7.26

-121.24

-864.51

Net profit growth

-20.56

-8.08

-133.25

-601.22

STI India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT STI India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Prashant Agrawal

Chairman & Managing Director

Aman Agrawal

Director

A R Mundra

Company Secretary

Deepesh Kumar Nayak

Independent Director

John Mathew

Director

Prachi Deshpande

Independent Director

Suresh Shankar Vishwasrao

Addtnl Independent Director

Vishal Kiran Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by STI India Ltd

Summary

STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tubes and serpentine coils. The products of the company find wide application in refrigerators, automobiles, heating elements, sheathing, oil-burner lines, lubrication lines, and fuel injection lines. The company has a foreign collaboration with Sanoh Industrial Company, Japan. The company, incorporate a new company in the name of STI India Vidyut Private Ltd to 20th Jul.97, to implement the captive power plant. During 1997-98, STI Sanoh India Ltd. was floated in joint venture agreement with Sanoh Industrial Company Ltd. Japan.During 1998-99, the company commissioned its full capacity of 67440 spindles and 12 knitting machines.In 1999-2000, the company was converted into a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and has gained the status of `Trading House. The company has started Satellite plant at Chennai to cater to the southern markets.
