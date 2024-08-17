SectorTextiles
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹2.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
29
29
29
29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-50.28
-44.34
-37
-29.02
Net Worth
-21.28
-15.34
-8
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
40.9
37.32
46.97
46.79
yoy growth (%)
9.58
-20.53
0.38
-22.62
Raw materials
-17.3
-2.21
-8.26
-4.19
As % of sales
42.3
5.94
17.6
8.96
Employee costs
-16.31
-18.53
-19.05
-19.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.89
-7.33
-7.9
37.18
Depreciation
-3.96
-4
-3.97
-3.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
-13.19
Working capital
0.13
-2.9
-3.14
41.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.58
-20.53
0.38
-22.62
Op profit growth
59.55
33.47
-40.29
458.91
EBIT growth
-19.57
-7.26
-121.24
-864.51
Net profit growth
-20.56
-8.08
-133.25
-601.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Prashant Agrawal
Chairman & Managing Director
Aman Agrawal
Director
A R Mundra
Company Secretary
Deepesh Kumar Nayak
Independent Director
John Mathew
Director
Prachi Deshpande
Independent Director
Suresh Shankar Vishwasrao
Addtnl Independent Director
Vishal Kiran Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by STI India Ltd
Summary
STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tubes and serpentine coils. The products of the company find wide application in refrigerators, automobiles, heating elements, sheathing, oil-burner lines, lubrication lines, and fuel injection lines. The company has a foreign collaboration with Sanoh Industrial Company, Japan. The company, incorporate a new company in the name of STI India Vidyut Private Ltd to 20th Jul.97, to implement the captive power plant. During 1997-98, STI Sanoh India Ltd. was floated in joint venture agreement with Sanoh Industrial Company Ltd. Japan.During 1998-99, the company commissioned its full capacity of 67440 spindles and 12 knitting machines.In 1999-2000, the company was converted into a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and has gained the status of `Trading House. The company has started Satellite plant at Chennai to cater to the southern markets.
