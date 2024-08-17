iifl-logo-icon 1
STI India Ltd Company Summary

2.85
(-3.39%)
Jun 14, 2021

STI India Ltd Summary

STI India Ltd., earlier known as STI Biplus Tubing, was incorporated on 7 Aug.84. R B Baheti and K N Garg, along with Steel Tubes of India, promoted the company with technical and financial collaboration from Carl Froh Rohrenwear, Germany. It is engaged in the production of double-walled copper brazed tubes. It also manufactures value-added products like condenser coils, diesel fuel injection tubes and serpentine coils. The products of the company find wide application in refrigerators, automobiles, heating elements, sheathing, oil-burner lines, lubrication lines, and fuel injection lines. The company has a foreign collaboration with Sanoh Industrial Company, Japan. The company, incorporate a new company in the name of STI India Vidyut Private Ltd to 20th Jul.97, to implement the captive power plant. During 1997-98, STI Sanoh India Ltd. was floated in joint venture agreement with Sanoh Industrial Company Ltd. Japan.During 1998-99, the company commissioned its full capacity of 67440 spindles and 12 knitting machines.In 1999-2000, the company was converted into a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) and has gained the status of `Trading House. The company has started Satellite plant at Chennai to cater to the southern markets.

