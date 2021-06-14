STI India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
29
29
29
29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-50.28
-44.34
-37
-29.02
Net Worth
-21.28
-15.34
-8
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
112.72
112.72
112.72
112.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
91.44
97.38
104.72
112.7
Fixed Assets
59.73
64.21
68.16
72.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.96
33.12
36.53
40.62
Inventories
0.78
0.97
1.25
1.06
Inventory Days
6.95
9.48
9.71
8.26
Sundry Debtors
3.18
2.28
3.91
4.28
Debtor Days
28.37
22.29
30.38
33.38
Other Current Assets
43.67
44.32
45.77
46.87
Sundry Creditors
-2.46
-2.12
-2.11
-2.31
Creditor Days
21.94
20.72
16.39
18.01
Other Current Liabilities
-15.21
-12.33
-12.29
-9.28
Cash
1.75
0.07
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
91.44
97.4
104.71
112.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.