|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
40.9
37.32
46.97
46.79
yoy growth (%)
9.58
-20.53
0.38
-22.62
Raw materials
-17.3
-2.21
-8.26
-4.19
As % of sales
42.3
5.94
17.6
8.96
Employee costs
-16.31
-18.53
-19.05
-19.65
As % of sales
39.87
49.64
40.57
42.01
Other costs
-16.89
-22.59
-24.15
-30.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.29
60.53
51.42
65.16
Operating profit
-9.6
-6.01
-4.5
-7.55
OPM
-23.47
-16.12
-9.59
-16.14
Depreciation
-3.96
-4
-3.97
-3.92
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
7.67
2.69
0.57
48.68
Profit before tax
-5.89
-7.33
-7.9
37.18
Taxes
0
0
0
-13.19
Tax rate
0
0
0
-35.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.89
-7.33
-7.9
23.99
Exceptional items
0.07
0
-0.07
0
Net profit
-5.82
-7.33
-7.98
23.99
yoy growth (%)
-20.56
-8.08
-133.25
-601.22
NPM
-14.24
-19.64
-16.98
51.28
