STI India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.85
(-3.39%)
Jun 14, 2021|12:54:29 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

40.9

37.32

46.97

46.79

yoy growth (%)

9.58

-20.53

0.38

-22.62

Raw materials

-17.3

-2.21

-8.26

-4.19

As % of sales

42.3

5.94

17.6

8.96

Employee costs

-16.31

-18.53

-19.05

-19.65

As % of sales

39.87

49.64

40.57

42.01

Other costs

-16.89

-22.59

-24.15

-30.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.29

60.53

51.42

65.16

Operating profit

-9.6

-6.01

-4.5

-7.55

OPM

-23.47

-16.12

-9.59

-16.14

Depreciation

-3.96

-4

-3.97

-3.92

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

7.67

2.69

0.57

48.68

Profit before tax

-5.89

-7.33

-7.9

37.18

Taxes

0

0

0

-13.19

Tax rate

0

0

0

-35.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.89

-7.33

-7.9

23.99

Exceptional items

0.07

0

-0.07

0

Net profit

-5.82

-7.33

-7.98

23.99

yoy growth (%)

-20.56

-8.08

-133.25

-601.22

NPM

-14.24

-19.64

-16.98

51.28

