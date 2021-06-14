iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.85
(-3.39%)
Jun 14, 2021|12:54:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STI India Ltd

STI India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-5.89

-7.33

-7.9

37.18

Depreciation

-3.96

-4

-3.97

-3.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

-13.19

Working capital

0.13

-2.9

-3.14

41.53

Other operating items

Operating

-9.73

-14.24

-15.02

61.59

Capital expenditure

-0.52

-0.21

1.52

2.31

Free cash flow

-10.26

-14.45

-13.5

63.91

Equity raised

-88.79

-74

-58.03

-106.03

Investing

0

0

0

-12

Financing

0

0

0

-9.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-99.05

-88.45

-71.54

-63.87

STI India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR STI India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.