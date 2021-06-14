STI India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-5.89
-7.33
-7.9
37.18
Depreciation
-3.96
-4
-3.97
-3.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
-13.19
Working capital
0.13
-2.9
-3.14
41.53
Other operating items
Operating
-9.73
-14.24
-15.02
61.59
Capital expenditure
-0.52
-0.21
1.52
2.31
Free cash flow
-10.26
-14.45
-13.5
63.91
Equity raised
-88.79
-74
-58.03
-106.03
Investing
0
0
0
-12
Financing
0
0
0
-9.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-99.05
-88.45
-71.54
-63.87
