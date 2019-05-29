To,

The Members of STI India Limited,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of STI India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2019, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements")

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2019, and its financial performance including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the change in equity for the year ended on that.

3. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements, that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act; for safeguarding the assets of the Company; for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibility

Our objective are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable..

8. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2019 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as of 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report dated 29/05/2019 as per Annexure II expressed.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As detailed in Note : 23 to the standalone Ind AS financial statement, the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. Attention is also invited to;

Note No.35 in "Notes to Account, regarding the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company having been prepared on going concern basis, notwithstanding the fact that its net worth is completely eroded.

For V.K BESWAL & ASSOCIATES

Firm Registration No.:101083W

Chartered Accountants

CA K.V. Beswal

Partner

M No.: 131054

Place: Mumbai

Date:28/05/2019

STI India Limited

Annexure I to the Auditors Report even date CARO 2016:

1. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. We are informed that no material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such verification.

c. The title deeds in respect of all immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. In respect of Inventories:

As explained to us physical verification of inventory has been conducted during the year at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured granted by the Company to other Companies, firms, LLP or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a. The terms and conditions of grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b. The repayments of the principal are regular. Loan is given Interest free.

c. The amounts are payable on demand.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan and guarantees given and securities provided. However there is no Loans given and Investments made during the year.

5. During the year the company has not accepted any deposits from public or by any means hence the said clause 3(v) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

6. As per the information and explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that in pursuant to the prescribed rules by Central Government, the Company had maintained cost records u/s. 148(1) of the Companies Act,2013, however we have not done a detailed examination of the same.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) According to record of the Company produced before us, the Company is generally irregular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, customs duty, and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-Tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, were outstanding as at 31.03.2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below: Statement of Arrears of statutory dues outstanding (excluding interest) for more than six months as at 31st March 2019:

(Rs. in lacs)

Sr. No Nature of Dues Amount 1. Central Sales Tax 3.87 2. Tax Deducted at Source 116.41 3. Tax Collection at Source 4.09 4. Profession Tax 4.07 5. ESIC 39.48 Total 167.92

(b) According to the records of the company there are no dues of Income-Tax, sales tax, wealth tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty/cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below.

(Rs in Lacs) Nature of the Act Nature of the Dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST 63.00 1995-96 Writ Petition filed in M.P High Court Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 27.03 September 2004 In the High Court of M.P Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 65.49 March 2004 to September 2004 In the High Court of M.P Central Excise Tax Act, 1944 Excise Duty 11.02 2007-08 & 2008-09 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise Indore Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty 0.50 A.Y.2006-07 CIT(A)-Indore Total 167.04

8. As per the information and explanations given to us the company has not taken loans from bank or financial institutions. The company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to debenture holders.

9. During the year the Company has not raised any fund by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans, therefore no comments under the clause are called for.

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11. According to the records of the Company, the Managerial Remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence, in our opinion the clause does not apply to the company.

13. The Company has disclosed all the transactions with the related parties in the Financial Statements during the year and the transactions are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013.

14. During the year under consideration, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures, hence comments under this clause are not called for.

15. According to the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year hence no comments under this clause are called for.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence this clause is not applicable and no comments under this clause are called for.

For V.K BESWAL & ASSOCIATES

Firm Registration No:101083W

Chartered Accountants

CA K.V. Beswal

Partner

Membership Number-131054

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28/05/2019

Annexure II

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and its operative effectiveness under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of STI India Limited ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31 March 2019, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company of as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by management. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Ind AS. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including Ind AS, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on the criteria being specified by management.

For V.K BESWAL & ASSOCIATES

Firm Registration No:101083W

Chartered Accountants

CA K.V. Beswal

Partner

Membership Number-131054

Place: Mumbai

Date: 28/05/2019