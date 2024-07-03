iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd Share Price

701
(-0.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:51 PM

  • Open738
  • Day's High738
  • 52 Wk High849
  • Prev. Close703.75
  • Day's Low701
  • 52 Wk Low 260
  • Turnover (lac)34.69
  • P/E40.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS17.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)495.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

738

Prev. Close

703.75

Turnover(Lac.)

34.69

Day's High

738

Day's Low

701

52 Week's High

849

52 Week's Low

260

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

495.75

P/E

40.68

EPS

17.3

Divi. Yield

0

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.70%

Non-Promoter- 1.87%

Institutions: 1.87%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

7.07

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

59.12

Net Worth

66.19

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Nov-2023Mar-2023

Gross Sales

137.08

75.72

126.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.08

75.72

126.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.71

0.27

0.09

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajiv Lakhotia

Whole-time Director

Radhe Shyam Daga

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar Karnani

Whole-time Director

Raj Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Rashmi Bihani

Independent Director

Swati Singhania

Independent Director

Sriyans Lunia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd

Summary

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership under the name Shree Karni Fabcom LLP, dated March 7, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Shree Karni Fabcom LLP got converted into a Private Company under the name Shree Karni Fabcom Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then again, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Shree Karni Fabcom Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.Led by the founder Promoters, the Company evolved from trading specialized technical textiles to establishing an ultra-modernmanufacturing facility. Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoters were engaged in the business of trading of specialized technical textile used in luggage industry. In year 2018, they incorporated Shree Karni Fabcom LLP and in year 2020, the Company expanded its product by setting up an ultra-modern highly automated manufacturing facility to manufacture specialized technical textile. Thereafter, it acquired 66.67% stake in IGK Technical Textile LLP w.e.f. October 31, 2023, engaged in weaving, coating, sizing and embossing of specialized technical textile. Shree Karni Fabcom are engaged in the business of manufacturing of Technical Textile for the luggage, medical
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd share price today?

The Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹701 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is ₹495.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is 40.68 and 7.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is ₹260 and ₹849 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd?

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 157.78%, 6 Month at 12.60%, 3 Month at -6.54% and 1 Month at 9.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.70 %
Institutions - 1.88 %
Public - 27.42 %

