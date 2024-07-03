SectorTextiles
Open₹738
Prev. Close₹703.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.69
Day's High₹738
Day's Low₹701
52 Week's High₹849
52 Week's Low₹260
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)495.75
P/E40.68
EPS17.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
7.07
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
59.12
Net Worth
66.19
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Nov-2023
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
137.08
75.72
126.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.08
75.72
126.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.71
0.27
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajiv Lakhotia
Whole-time Director
Radhe Shyam Daga
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar Karnani
Whole-time Director
Raj Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Rashmi Bihani
Independent Director
Swati Singhania
Independent Director
Sriyans Lunia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd
Summary
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership under the name Shree Karni Fabcom LLP, dated March 7, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Shree Karni Fabcom LLP got converted into a Private Company under the name Shree Karni Fabcom Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then again, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Shree Karni Fabcom Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.Led by the founder Promoters, the Company evolved from trading specialized technical textiles to establishing an ultra-modernmanufacturing facility. Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoters were engaged in the business of trading of specialized technical textile used in luggage industry. In year 2018, they incorporated Shree Karni Fabcom LLP and in year 2020, the Company expanded its product by setting up an ultra-modern highly automated manufacturing facility to manufacture specialized technical textile. Thereafter, it acquired 66.67% stake in IGK Technical Textile LLP w.e.f. October 31, 2023, engaged in weaving, coating, sizing and embossing of specialized technical textile. Shree Karni Fabcom are engaged in the business of manufacturing of Technical Textile for the luggage, medical
The Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹701 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is ₹495.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is 40.68 and 7.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd is ₹260 and ₹849 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 157.78%, 6 Month at 12.60%, 3 Month at -6.54% and 1 Month at 9.96%.
