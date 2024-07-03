Summary

Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd was originally formed as a Limited Liability Partnership under the name Shree Karni Fabcom LLP, dated March 7, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Shree Karni Fabcom LLP got converted into a Private Company under the name Shree Karni Fabcom Private Limited and a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Then again, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Shree Karni Fabcom Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 20, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.Led by the founder Promoters, the Company evolved from trading specialized technical textiles to establishing an ultra-modernmanufacturing facility. Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoters were engaged in the business of trading of specialized technical textile used in luggage industry. In year 2018, they incorporated Shree Karni Fabcom LLP and in year 2020, the Company expanded its product by setting up an ultra-modern highly automated manufacturing facility to manufacture specialized technical textile. Thereafter, it acquired 66.67% stake in IGK Technical Textile LLP w.e.f. October 31, 2023, engaged in weaving, coating, sizing and embossing of specialized technical textile. Shree Karni Fabcom are engaged in the business of manufacturing of Technical Textile for the luggage, medical

Read More