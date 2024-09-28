The Date, Time, Venue and Mode for conducting the Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the draft notice of convening such Annual General Meeting. The Ist Annual General Meeting will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (IST) via Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means Shree Karni Fabcom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)