Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree Karni Fabcom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Shree Karni Fabcom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Shree Karni Fabcom Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shree Karni Fabcom Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024