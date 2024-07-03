Summary

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited was originally set up as a Private Company with the name Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Private Limited on September 23, 1997 by the RoC, West Bengal. Further, Company changed to a Public Company on May 23, 2022 and consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Company and change of name to Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 02, 2022 by the RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of Industrial Safety Gloves and Garments which provides customized solutions in the field of Industrial Safety.In 1997, the Company founded the Industrial Leather Gloves Division. Later on in 2005, it started operations with the manufacturing of Industrial Safety Gloves and gradually increased their presence in Industrial Garment Sector in 2013. It classify business under 3 product verticals i.e., Manufacturing and export of Industrial Leather Gloves, Industrial Garments and Work and Casual wear. Currently, it has 3 manufacturing facilities in Baruipur, Nandankanan and Falta SEZ at West Bengal. The Products are well accepted for its world class quality which covers all manufacturing range of Gloves, Industrial Garments and other protective PPEs and solution basket for the Industrial Safety Industry.The Company was registered as an Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) at Government e Marketplace (GEM) on 8 February, 2021 and since then, has been providing job

