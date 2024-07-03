Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹13.1
Prev. Close₹13.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.78
Day's High₹13.1
Day's Low₹13.1
52 Week's High₹22.95
52 Week's Low₹13.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.42
P/E19.01
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.75
17.33
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.24
30.7
39.33
38.12
Net Worth
62.99
48.03
44.28
43.07
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd
Summary
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited was originally set up as a Private Company with the name Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Private Limited on September 23, 1997 by the RoC, West Bengal. Further, Company changed to a Public Company on May 23, 2022 and consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Company and change of name to Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 02, 2022 by the RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of Industrial Safety Gloves and Garments which provides customized solutions in the field of Industrial Safety.In 1997, the Company founded the Industrial Leather Gloves Division. Later on in 2005, it started operations with the manufacturing of Industrial Safety Gloves and gradually increased their presence in Industrial Garment Sector in 2013. It classify business under 3 product verticals i.e., Manufacturing and export of Industrial Leather Gloves, Industrial Garments and Work and Casual wear. Currently, it has 3 manufacturing facilities in Baruipur, Nandankanan and Falta SEZ at West Bengal. The Products are well accepted for its world class quality which covers all manufacturing range of Gloves, Industrial Garments and other protective PPEs and solution basket for the Industrial Safety Industry.The Company was registered as an Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) at Government e Marketplace (GEM) on 8 February, 2021 and since then, has been providing job
The Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is ₹32.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is 19.01 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹22.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.67%, 6 Month at -8.78%, 3 Month at -20.59% and 1 Month at -12.34%.
