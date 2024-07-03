iifl-logo-icon 1
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd Share Price

13.1
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:00:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.1
  • Day's High13.1
  • 52 Wk High22.95
  • Prev. Close13.5
  • Day's Low13.1
  • 52 Wk Low 13.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.78
  • P/E19.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.1

Prev. Close

13.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.78

Day's High

13.1

Day's Low

13.1

52 Week's High

22.95

52 Week's Low

13.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32.42

P/E

19.01

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.75

17.33

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.24

30.7

39.33

38.12

Net Worth

62.99

48.03

44.28

43.07

Minority Interest

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd

Summary

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited was originally set up as a Private Company with the name Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Private Limited on September 23, 1997 by the RoC, West Bengal. Further, Company changed to a Public Company on May 23, 2022 and consequent upon conversion of Company to Public Company and change of name to Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 02, 2022 by the RoC, Kolkata, West Bengal. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and export of Industrial Safety Gloves and Garments which provides customized solutions in the field of Industrial Safety.In 1997, the Company founded the Industrial Leather Gloves Division. Later on in 2005, it started operations with the manufacturing of Industrial Safety Gloves and gradually increased their presence in Industrial Garment Sector in 2013. It classify business under 3 product verticals i.e., Manufacturing and export of Industrial Leather Gloves, Industrial Garments and Work and Casual wear. Currently, it has 3 manufacturing facilities in Baruipur, Nandankanan and Falta SEZ at West Bengal. The Products are well accepted for its world class quality which covers all manufacturing range of Gloves, Industrial Garments and other protective PPEs and solution basket for the Industrial Safety Industry.The Company was registered as an Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) at Government e Marketplace (GEM) on 8 February, 2021 and since then, has been providing job
Company FAQs

What is the Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is ₹32.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is 19.01 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹22.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd?

Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.67%, 6 Month at -8.78%, 3 Month at -20.59% and 1 Month at -12.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.01 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 29.97 %

