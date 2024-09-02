Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024 regarding convening and holding of Annual General Meeting of the Company Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with copy of voting results. Further, voting results in XBRL format is also intimated. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with copy of voting results. Further, voting results in XBRL format is also intimated. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)