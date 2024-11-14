|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|JIWANRAM SHEODUTTRAI INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Fund raising. Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Reply to clarification sought on financial results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024 regarding convening and holding of Annual General Meeting of the Company
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half-year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
