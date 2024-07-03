iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fiberweb (India) Ltd Share Price

58.1
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.9
  • Day's High61.9
  • 52 Wk High66.6
  • Prev. Close61.11
  • Day's Low58.05
  • 52 Wk Low 29
  • Turnover (lac)75.08
  • P/E15.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.28
  • EPS4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)167.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fiberweb (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

61.9

Prev. Close

61.11

Turnover(Lac.)

75.08

Day's High

61.9

Day's Low

58.05

52 Week's High

66.6

52 Week's Low

29

Book Value

58.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

167.28

P/E

15.36

EPS

4

Divi. Yield

0

Fiberweb (India) Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Fiberweb (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fiberweb (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 53.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fiberweb (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.79

28.79

28.79

28.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132.55

125.28

125.58

129.63

Net Worth

161.34

154.07

154.37

158.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

107.45

98.18

206.02

104.3

yoy growth (%)

9.44

-52.34

97.52

68.92

Raw materials

-68.38

-64.89

-159.78

-68.9

As % of sales

63.64

66.09

77.55

66.05

Employee costs

-4.06

-5.01

-4.91

-4.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.46

11.95

26.63

14.24

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.71

-3.24

-2.69

Tax paid

-4.08

-1.65

0

0

Working capital

-2.45

16.57

-3.33

27.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.44

-52.34

97.52

68.92

Op profit growth

33.24

-43.65

76.53

121.77

EBIT growth

38.13

-49.83

86.69

209.3

Net profit growth

39.52

-61.33

86.97

100.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

95.4

107.45

98.18

197.3

286.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.4

107.45

98.18

197.3

286.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.03

1.18

1.18

0.61

0.04

View Annually Results

Fiberweb (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Pravin V Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bhavesh P Sheth

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Soniya Pravin Sheth

Independent Non Exe. Director

C A Rege

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sorabh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

V K Beswal

Executive Director & CEO

Rajesh Umashankar Shukla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhrupal B Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mithilesh Kumar Dubey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Ankush Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Summary

Fiberweb (India) Limited (formerly known PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited) was incorporated on 22 Oct.85. The company was initially promoted by the Kanakia family and thereafter Pravin V Sheth and Sudhir V Sheth joined the promoters. The name of the Company was was thereafter changed from PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited to Fiberweb (India) Limited on 26th June, 2004. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spunbond and Melt-blown Nonwoven Fabrics from Polypropylene. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacturing and exporting of injection Moulded, Blow Moulded and Roto Moulded products on German machinery along with the Garbage bags and Carrier bags.With the growing global demand for non-woven fabrics and to de-risk the existing business model, Fiberweb decided to diversify into the non-woven business in early 90s. The Company established its flagship unit for Spun Bond Nonwoven Fabrics. It came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 aggregating Rs 8.75 cr in Nov.93. The object of this issue was to part-finance the proposed modernisation-cum-diversification scheme. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 10.50 cr. The companys products include jerry cans, caps, lids, gate valves, foot valves, crates, water tanks and vessels. It also has two 100% export-oriented divisions manufacturing waste-bags and spun-bonded non-woven polypropylene fabrics. Its clients include Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL, IOC, Standard Industries and Pidilite Industries. The company has a b
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fiberweb India Ltd share price today?

The Fiberweb India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fiberweb India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fiberweb India Ltd is ₹167.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fiberweb India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fiberweb India Ltd is 15.36 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fiberweb India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fiberweb India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fiberweb India Ltd is ₹29 and ₹66.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fiberweb India Ltd?

Fiberweb India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.08%, 1 Year at 73.36%, 6 Month at 40.19%, 3 Month at 43.52% and 1 Month at -4.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fiberweb India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fiberweb India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.33 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 53.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.