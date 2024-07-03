SectorTextiles
Open₹61.9
Prev. Close₹61.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.08
Day's High₹61.9
Day's Low₹58.05
52 Week's High₹66.6
52 Week's Low₹29
Book Value₹58.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)167.28
P/E15.36
EPS4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.55
125.28
125.58
129.63
Net Worth
161.34
154.07
154.37
158.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
107.45
98.18
206.02
104.3
yoy growth (%)
9.44
-52.34
97.52
68.92
Raw materials
-68.38
-64.89
-159.78
-68.9
As % of sales
63.64
66.09
77.55
66.05
Employee costs
-4.06
-5.01
-4.91
-4.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.46
11.95
26.63
14.24
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.71
-3.24
-2.69
Tax paid
-4.08
-1.65
0
0
Working capital
-2.45
16.57
-3.33
27.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.44
-52.34
97.52
68.92
Op profit growth
33.24
-43.65
76.53
121.77
EBIT growth
38.13
-49.83
86.69
209.3
Net profit growth
39.52
-61.33
86.97
100.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
95.4
107.45
98.18
197.3
286.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.4
107.45
98.18
197.3
286.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.03
1.18
1.18
0.61
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Pravin V Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bhavesh P Sheth
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Soniya Pravin Sheth
Independent Non Exe. Director
C A Rege
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sorabh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
V K Beswal
Executive Director & CEO
Rajesh Umashankar Shukla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhrupal B Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mithilesh Kumar Dubey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Ankush Shinde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fiberweb (India) Ltd
Summary
Fiberweb (India) Limited (formerly known PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited) was incorporated on 22 Oct.85. The company was initially promoted by the Kanakia family and thereafter Pravin V Sheth and Sudhir V Sheth joined the promoters. The name of the Company was was thereafter changed from PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited to Fiberweb (India) Limited on 26th June, 2004. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spunbond and Melt-blown Nonwoven Fabrics from Polypropylene. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacturing and exporting of injection Moulded, Blow Moulded and Roto Moulded products on German machinery along with the Garbage bags and Carrier bags.With the growing global demand for non-woven fabrics and to de-risk the existing business model, Fiberweb decided to diversify into the non-woven business in early 90s. The Company established its flagship unit for Spun Bond Nonwoven Fabrics. It came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 aggregating Rs 8.75 cr in Nov.93. The object of this issue was to part-finance the proposed modernisation-cum-diversification scheme. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 10.50 cr. The companys products include jerry cans, caps, lids, gate valves, foot valves, crates, water tanks and vessels. It also has two 100% export-oriented divisions manufacturing waste-bags and spun-bonded non-woven polypropylene fabrics. Its clients include Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL, IOC, Standard Industries and Pidilite Industries. The company has a b
Read More
The Fiberweb India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fiberweb India Ltd is ₹167.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fiberweb India Ltd is 15.36 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fiberweb India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fiberweb India Ltd is ₹29 and ₹66.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fiberweb India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.08%, 1 Year at 73.36%, 6 Month at 40.19%, 3 Month at 43.52% and 1 Month at -4.38%.
