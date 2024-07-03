iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fiberweb (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

55.55
(-2.71%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

61.21

72.64

73.12

75.97

161.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.21

72.64

73.12

75.97

161.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.31

1.27

0.04

1.25

0.01

Total Income

62.51

73.91

73.15

77.22

161.17

Total Expenditure

53.74

56.17

55.37

64.64

136.28

PBIDT

8.77

17.74

17.78

12.59

24.89

Interest

0.43

0

0.08

0.4

0

PBDT

8.35

17.74

17.7

12.19

24.89

Depreciation

1.64

4.15

4.02

3.37

3.51

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.74

3.51

1

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.11

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.85

10.07

12.68

8.82

21.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.85

10.07

12.68

8.82

21.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.85

10.07

12.68

8.82

21.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.68

3.5

4.4

3.06

7.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.79

28.79

28.79

28.79

28.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.32

24.42

24.31

16.57

15.44

PBDTM(%)

13.64

24.42

24.2

16.04

15.44

PATM(%)

7.92

13.86

17.34

11.6

13.26

Fiberweb (India): Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.