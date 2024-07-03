Fiberweb (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
61.21
72.64
73.12
75.97
161.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.21
72.64
73.12
75.97
161.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.31
1.27
0.04
1.25
0.01
Total Income
62.51
73.91
73.15
77.22
161.17
Total Expenditure
53.74
56.17
55.37
64.64
136.28
PBIDT
8.77
17.74
17.78
12.59
24.89
Interest
0.43
0
0.08
0.4
0
PBDT
8.35
17.74
17.7
12.19
24.89
Depreciation
1.64
4.15
4.02
3.37
3.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.74
3.51
1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.11
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.85
10.07
12.68
8.82
21.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.85
10.07
12.68
8.82
21.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.85
10.07
12.68
8.82
21.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.68
3.5
4.4
3.06
7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.32
24.42
24.31
16.57
15.44
PBDTM(%)
13.64
24.42
24.2
16.04
15.44
PATM(%)
7.92
13.86
17.34
11.6
13.26
