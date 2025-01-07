Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
107.45
98.18
206.02
104.3
yoy growth (%)
9.44
-52.34
97.52
68.92
Raw materials
-68.38
-64.89
-159.78
-68.9
As % of sales
63.64
66.09
77.55
66.05
Employee costs
-4.06
-5.01
-4.91
-4.33
As % of sales
3.78
5.11
2.38
4.16
Other costs
-12.58
-11.44
-11.48
-14.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.71
11.66
5.57
13.57
Operating profit
22.41
16.81
29.84
16.9
OPM
20.85
17.12
14.48
16.21
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.71
-3.24
-2.69
Interest expense
0
-1.41
0
-0.02
Other income
1.17
1.25
0.04
0.05
Profit before tax
18.46
11.95
26.63
14.24
Taxes
-4.08
-1.65
0
0
Tax rate
-22.14
-13.81
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.37
10.3
26.63
14.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.37
10.3
26.63
14.24
yoy growth (%)
39.52
-61.33
86.97
100.55
NPM
13.37
10.49
12.93
13.65
