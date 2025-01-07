iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiberweb (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.37
(-1.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

107.45

98.18

206.02

104.3

yoy growth (%)

9.44

-52.34

97.52

68.92

Raw materials

-68.38

-64.89

-159.78

-68.9

As % of sales

63.64

66.09

77.55

66.05

Employee costs

-4.06

-5.01

-4.91

-4.33

As % of sales

3.78

5.11

2.38

4.16

Other costs

-12.58

-11.44

-11.48

-14.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.71

11.66

5.57

13.57

Operating profit

22.41

16.81

29.84

16.9

OPM

20.85

17.12

14.48

16.21

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.71

-3.24

-2.69

Interest expense

0

-1.41

0

-0.02

Other income

1.17

1.25

0.04

0.05

Profit before tax

18.46

11.95

26.63

14.24

Taxes

-4.08

-1.65

0

0

Tax rate

-22.14

-13.81

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.37

10.3

26.63

14.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.37

10.3

26.63

14.24

yoy growth (%)

39.52

-61.33

86.97

100.55

NPM

13.37

10.49

12.93

13.65

