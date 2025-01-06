iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fiberweb (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

58.05
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Fiberweb (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.46

11.95

26.63

14.24

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.71

-3.24

-2.69

Tax paid

-4.08

-1.65

0

0

Working capital

-2.45

16.57

-3.33

27.15

Other operating items

Operating

6.79

22.15

20.06

38.7

Capital expenditure

22.27

3.2

48.94

0.56

Free cash flow

29.06

25.35

69

39.26

Equity raised

231.94

207.69

166.26

5.28

Investing

0

-0.44

0.53

0.11

Financing

-6.11

6.11

0

-103.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

254.9

238.72

235.79

-58.9

Fiberweb (India) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fiberweb (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.