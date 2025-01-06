Fiberweb (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.46
11.95
26.63
14.24
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.71
-3.24
-2.69
Tax paid
-4.08
-1.65
0
0
Working capital
-2.45
16.57
-3.33
27.15
Other operating items
Operating
6.79
22.15
20.06
38.7
Capital expenditure
22.27
3.2
48.94
0.56
Free cash flow
29.06
25.35
69
39.26
Equity raised
231.94
207.69
166.26
5.28
Investing
0
-0.44
0.53
0.11
Financing
-6.11
6.11
0
-103.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
254.9
238.72
235.79
-58.9
