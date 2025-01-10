Fiberweb (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132.55
125.28
125.58
129.63
Net Worth
161.34
154.07
154.37
158.42
Minority Interest
Debt
6.87
6.34
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
168.21
160.41
154.37
158.42
Fixed Assets
116.98
118.72
93.96
101.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.2
0.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.51
1.57
1.23
0.93
Networking Capital
46.03
35.19
52.5
48.92
Inventories
22.45
23.85
24.92
22.68
Inventory Days
77.03
Sundry Debtors
12.52
8.2
23.78
22.73
Debtor Days
77.2
Other Current Assets
14.09
11.53
10.2
10.75
Sundry Creditors
-2.61
-8.25
-6.18
-6.83
Creditor Days
23.2
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.14
-0.22
-0.41
Cash
3.69
4.92
6.48
6.85
Total Assets
168.21
160.4
154.37
158.41
