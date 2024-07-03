iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiberweb (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

57.1
(-1.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

19.02

25.39

16.8

22.76

23.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.02

25.39

16.8

22.76

23.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.42

0.65

-0.24

0.5

Total Income

19.26

25.81

17.45

22.52

24.16

Total Expenditure

16.22

22.97

14.55

24.26

18.31

PBIDT

3.03

2.84

2.9

-1.75

5.85

Interest

0.29

0.08

0.06

0

0

PBDT

2.74

2.76

2.84

-1.75

5.85

Depreciation

0.55

0.55

0.55

-1.96

1.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.57

0.58

0.6

-0.75

1.16

Deferred Tax

0.11

0

0

-0.29

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.51

1.64

1.7

1.26

3.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.51

1.64

1.7

1.26

3.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.51

1.64

1.7

1.26

3.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

0.57

0.59

0.44

1.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.79

28.79

28.79

28.79

28.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.93

11.18

17.26

-7.68

24.72

PBDTM(%)

14.4

10.87

16.9

-7.68

24.72

PATM(%)

7.93

6.45

10.11

5.53

13.94

