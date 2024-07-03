Fiberweb (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
19.02
25.39
16.8
22.76
23.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.02
25.39
16.8
22.76
23.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.42
0.65
-0.24
0.5
Total Income
19.26
25.81
17.45
22.52
24.16
Total Expenditure
16.22
22.97
14.55
24.26
18.31
PBIDT
3.03
2.84
2.9
-1.75
5.85
Interest
0.29
0.08
0.06
0
0
PBDT
2.74
2.76
2.84
-1.75
5.85
Depreciation
0.55
0.55
0.55
-1.96
1.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.57
0.58
0.6
-0.75
1.16
Deferred Tax
0.11
0
0
-0.29
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.51
1.64
1.7
1.26
3.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.51
1.64
1.7
1.26
3.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.51
1.64
1.7
1.26
3.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
0.57
0.59
0.44
1.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
28.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.93
11.18
17.26
-7.68
24.72
PBDTM(%)
14.4
10.87
16.9
-7.68
24.72
PATM(%)
7.93
6.45
10.11
5.53
13.94
