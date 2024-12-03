iifl-logo-icon 1
Fiberweb (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Fiberweb (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 202426 Nov 2024
FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)
Board Meeting5 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Financial Results
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting BM Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

