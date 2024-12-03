|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Financial Results
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting BM Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|FIBERWEB (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
