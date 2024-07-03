Fiberweb (India) Ltd Summary

Fiberweb (India) Limited (formerly known PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited) was incorporated on 22 Oct.85. The company was initially promoted by the Kanakia family and thereafter Pravin V Sheth and Sudhir V Sheth joined the promoters. The name of the Company was was thereafter changed from PVD Plast Mould Industries Limited to Fiberweb (India) Limited on 26th June, 2004. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spunbond and Melt-blown Nonwoven Fabrics from Polypropylene. Prior to this, it was engaged in manufacturing and exporting of injection Moulded, Blow Moulded and Roto Moulded products on German machinery along with the Garbage bags and Carrier bags.With the growing global demand for non-woven fabrics and to de-risk the existing business model, Fiberweb decided to diversify into the non-woven business in early 90s. The Company established its flagship unit for Spun Bond Nonwoven Fabrics. It came out with a rights issue at a premium of Rs 15 aggregating Rs 8.75 cr in Nov.93. The object of this issue was to part-finance the proposed modernisation-cum-diversification scheme. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 10.50 cr. The companys products include jerry cans, caps, lids, gate valves, foot valves, crates, water tanks and vessels. It also has two 100% export-oriented divisions manufacturing waste-bags and spun-bonded non-woven polypropylene fabrics. Its clients include Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL, IOC, Standard Industries and Pidilite Industries. The company has a buy-back arrangement for its entire output of waste-bags guaranteed by Corovin, the world leader in supply of the product. PVD has also made arrangements with two companies, in the US and Germany, to sell its entire output of polypropylene fabrics.Pursuant to an Order dated 18/1/2007 of the Honble Bench of BIFR, the Company was declared as a sick industry and IDBI was appointed as the Operating Agency.Sheth Non Woven Trading FZE, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company was set up in RAS AL Khaimah Free Trade Zone United Arab Emirates on March 5, 2017.