SectorTextiles
Open₹121.14
Prev. Close₹118.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.31
Day's High₹121.14
Day's Low₹121.14
52 Week's High₹121.14
52 Week's Low₹21.65
Book Value₹20.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.19
P/E15.96
EPS7.59
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.46
23.46
23.46
23.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.26
37.94
102.88
144.17
Net Worth
17.2
61.4
126.34
167.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
281.55
564.67
827.05
844.41
yoy growth (%)
-50.13
-31.72
-2.05
0.37
Raw materials
-198.51
-346.82
-500.79
-510.09
As % of sales
70.5
61.41
60.55
60.4
Employee costs
-19.28
-43.16
-55.66
-54.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-83.07
-55.52
6.37
2.7
Depreciation
-32.14
-38.35
-32.94
-33.47
Tax paid
18.88
13.59
-0.76
-0.94
Working capital
-37.16
-0.95
46.73
-25.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.13
-31.72
-2.05
0.37
Op profit growth
-116.89
-57.53
11.3
-6.75
EBIT growth
1,161.37
-105.11
23.53
-20.12
Net profit growth
53.1
-847.55
218.57
-74.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
561.34
747.9
824.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
561.34
747.9
824.42
Other Operating Income
3.34
3.65
2.64
Other Income
1.73
2.79
2.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod P Arora
Managing Director
Ashish V Shah
Whole-time Director
Kalpesh V Shah
Whole-time Director
Nipun Arora
Independent Director
Aarti Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abira Mansuri
Independent Director
Hiten Parikh
Independent Director
Kandarp G Trivedi
Independent Director
Ankit N. Mittal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.88 as a private limited company, Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited (formerly known Amtex India Limited) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.92. The company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad. Promoters are Arora group and V B Shah group. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of denim and non denim Fabrics. It manufactures indigo denim fabrics. The company made a public issue in Nov.92 to finance its expansion programme to expand both yarn dyeing and weaving capacity to 81.60 lac mtr pa and 41.68 lac mtr pa respectively and to manufacture quality denim fabrics. Commercial production of the expanded capacity commenced in 1992-93.In 1994-95, the company, as a diversification measure, implemented a project to set up an open end spinning unit for the in-house requirement of yarn.Pee Vee Synthetics is a subsidiary of the company, through which exports are done. During the year 1997-98 ,the company has added 24 Nos High Speed Tsudakoma Airjet looms to match the increased dyeing sizing capacity. Expansion in spinning capacity from 5441 TPA to 7441 TPA was also undertaken.The company has installed additional looms during the year 2000-2001 and by increasing the installated capacities the production has gone up by about 35 to 40%.In 2004-05, Company increased its capacity for production of Denim Kibric from 33 million metric tonnes per annum to 47 million metric tonnes per annum at its Isarol Plant. Simultaneously, Spinning capacity inc
Read More
The Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is ₹284.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is 15.96 and 5.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is ₹21.65 and ₹121.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.08%, 3 Years at 60.77%, 1 Year at 291.41%, 6 Month at 320.48%, 3 Month at 147.98% and 1 Month at 51.33%.
