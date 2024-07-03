iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Share Price

121.14
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.14
  • Day's High121.14
  • 52 Wk High121.14
  • Prev. Close118.77
  • Day's Low121.14
  • 52 Wk Low 21.65
  • Turnover (lac)60.31
  • P/E15.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.48
  • EPS7.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.19
  • Div. Yield0
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

121.14

Prev. Close

118.77

Turnover(Lac.)

60.31

Day's High

121.14

Day's Low

121.14

52 Week's High

121.14

52 Week's Low

21.65

Book Value

20.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.19

P/E

15.96

EPS

7.59

Divi. Yield

0

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.37%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 38.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.46

23.46

23.46

23.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.26

37.94

102.88

144.17

Net Worth

17.2

61.4

126.34

167.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

281.55

564.67

827.05

844.41

yoy growth (%)

-50.13

-31.72

-2.05

0.37

Raw materials

-198.51

-346.82

-500.79

-510.09

As % of sales

70.5

61.41

60.55

60.4

Employee costs

-19.28

-43.16

-55.66

-54.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-83.07

-55.52

6.37

2.7

Depreciation

-32.14

-38.35

-32.94

-33.47

Tax paid

18.88

13.59

-0.76

-0.94

Working capital

-37.16

-0.95

46.73

-25.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.13

-31.72

-2.05

0.37

Op profit growth

-116.89

-57.53

11.3

-6.75

EBIT growth

1,161.37

-105.11

23.53

-20.12

Net profit growth

53.1

-847.55

218.57

-74.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

561.34

747.9

824.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

561.34

747.9

824.42

Other Operating Income

3.34

3.65

2.64

Other Income

1.73

2.79

2.54

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod P Arora

Managing Director

Ashish V Shah

Whole-time Director

Kalpesh V Shah

Whole-time Director

Nipun Arora

Independent Director

Aarti Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abira Mansuri

Independent Director

Hiten Parikh

Independent Director

Kandarp G Trivedi

Independent Director

Ankit N. Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.88 as a private limited company, Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited (formerly known Amtex India Limited) was converted into a public limited company in Apr.92. The company has its plant at Narol, Ahmedabad. Promoters are Arora group and V B Shah group. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of denim and non denim Fabrics. It manufactures indigo denim fabrics. The company made a public issue in Nov.92 to finance its expansion programme to expand both yarn dyeing and weaving capacity to 81.60 lac mtr pa and 41.68 lac mtr pa respectively and to manufacture quality denim fabrics. Commercial production of the expanded capacity commenced in 1992-93.In 1994-95, the company, as a diversification measure, implemented a project to set up an open end spinning unit for the in-house requirement of yarn.Pee Vee Synthetics is a subsidiary of the company, through which exports are done. During the year 1997-98 ,the company has added 24 Nos High Speed Tsudakoma Airjet looms to match the increased dyeing sizing capacity. Expansion in spinning capacity from 5441 TPA to 7441 TPA was also undertaken.The company has installed additional looms during the year 2000-2001 and by increasing the installated capacities the production has gone up by about 35 to 40%.In 2004-05, Company increased its capacity for production of Denim Kibric from 33 million metric tonnes per annum to 47 million metric tonnes per annum at its Isarol Plant. Simultaneously, Spinning capacity inc
Company FAQs

What is the Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd share price today?

The Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is ₹284.19 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is 15.96 and 5.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is ₹21.65 and ₹121.14 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd?

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.08%, 3 Years at 60.77%, 1 Year at 291.41%, 6 Month at 320.48%, 3 Month at 147.98% and 1 Month at 51.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.81 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 38.81 %

