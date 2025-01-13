Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising further capital upto an amount of Rs. 50 crores & to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended 30th June, 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 24 May 2024

Audited Results & Quarterly Results

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024