|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising further capital upto an amount of Rs. 50 crores & to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|as per attachment
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024. AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/08/2024) as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Audited Results & Quarterly Results As per enclosed letter as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|As per the letter attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015) notice is hereby given that next Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th Day of February 2024 through video conferencing to consider the following matters: 1. To consider the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Further it was already informed vide letter dated 29.12.2023 that trading window as per Insider Trading Regulations will open after 48 hours from the announcement of Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please take note of the same on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting is as under: The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting is as under: The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
