Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Board Meeting

133.95
(1.48%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:14 PM

Aarvee Denims CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising further capital upto an amount of Rs. 50 crores & to create offer issue and allot such number of equity shares through private offerings and/or preferential issue and/or Rights Issue and/or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2018 as amended (SEBI (ICDR) Regulations) all other applicable laws as may be considered appropriate subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 202412 Sep 2024
as per attachment
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended 30th June 2024. AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/08/2024) as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202424 May 2024
Audited Results & Quarterly Results As per enclosed letter as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
As per the letter attached
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015) notice is hereby given that next Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th Day of February 2024 through video conferencing to consider the following matters: 1. To consider the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Further it was already informed vide letter dated 29.12.2023 that trading window as per Insider Trading Regulations will open after 48 hours from the announcement of Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please take note of the same on your record. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting is as under: The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting is as under: The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Aarvee Denims: Related News

No Record Found

