Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

121.6
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

281.55

564.67

827.05

844.41

yoy growth (%)

-50.13

-31.72

-2.05

0.37

Raw materials

-198.51

-346.82

-500.79

-510.09

As % of sales

70.5

61.41

60.55

60.4

Employee costs

-19.28

-43.16

-55.66

-54.29

As % of sales

6.84

7.64

6.72

6.43

Other costs

-69.51

-140.61

-190.36

-207.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.68

24.9

23.01

24.62

Operating profit

-5.75

34.07

80.23

72.08

OPM

-2.04

6.03

9.7

8.53

Depreciation

-32.14

-38.35

-32.94

-33.47

Interest expense

-50.94

-52.97

-43.45

-37.63

Other income

5.77

1.72

2.54

1.72

Profit before tax

-83.07

-55.52

6.37

2.7

Taxes

18.88

13.59

-0.76

-0.94

Tax rate

-22.73

-24.49

-12.02

-34.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-64.19

-41.92

5.6

1.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-64.19

-41.92

5.6

1.76

yoy growth (%)

53.1

-847.55

218.57

-74.94

NPM

-22.79

-7.42

0.67

0.2

