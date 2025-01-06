Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
281.55
564.67
827.05
844.41
yoy growth (%)
-50.13
-31.72
-2.05
0.37
Raw materials
-198.51
-346.82
-500.79
-510.09
As % of sales
70.5
61.41
60.55
60.4
Employee costs
-19.28
-43.16
-55.66
-54.29
As % of sales
6.84
7.64
6.72
6.43
Other costs
-69.51
-140.61
-190.36
-207.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.68
24.9
23.01
24.62
Operating profit
-5.75
34.07
80.23
72.08
OPM
-2.04
6.03
9.7
8.53
Depreciation
-32.14
-38.35
-32.94
-33.47
Interest expense
-50.94
-52.97
-43.45
-37.63
Other income
5.77
1.72
2.54
1.72
Profit before tax
-83.07
-55.52
6.37
2.7
Taxes
18.88
13.59
-0.76
-0.94
Tax rate
-22.73
-24.49
-12.02
-34.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-64.19
-41.92
5.6
1.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-64.19
-41.92
5.6
1.76
yoy growth (%)
53.1
-847.55
218.57
-74.94
NPM
-22.79
-7.42
0.67
0.2
