Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.46
23.46
23.46
23.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.26
37.94
102.88
144.17
Net Worth
17.2
61.4
126.34
167.63
Minority Interest
Debt
277.66
396.53
412.9
432.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.19
31.64
44.75
49.88
Total Liabilities
318.05
489.57
583.99
650.2
Fixed Assets
72.38
203.79
231.99
273.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
104.71
85
68.86
52.02
Networking Capital
138.74
193.89
266.85
304.65
Inventories
89.57
120.79
156.35
153.93
Inventory Days
199.55
Sundry Debtors
99.73
124.22
166.11
208.13
Debtor Days
269.81
Other Current Assets
93.06
18.79
33.73
52.9
Sundry Creditors
-51.91
-57.13
-76.87
-87.15
Creditor Days
112.98
Other Current Liabilities
-91.71
-12.78
-12.47
-23.16
Cash
2.22
6.88
16.31
19.9
Total Assets
318.05
489.56
584.01
650.21
No Record Found
