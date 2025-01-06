iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

121.6
(0.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd

Aarvee Denims FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-83.07

-55.52

6.37

2.7

Depreciation

-32.14

-38.35

-32.94

-33.47

Tax paid

18.88

13.59

-0.76

-0.94

Working capital

-37.16

-0.95

46.73

-25.83

Other operating items

Operating

-133.49

-81.23

19.39

-57.54

Capital expenditure

-64.36

41.5

16.02

-240.19

Free cash flow

-197.85

-39.73

35.41

-297.73

Equity raised

415.89

497.68

485.26

481.3

Investing

0

-0.01

0.01

0

Financing

236.9

247.49

203.99

185.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

454.93

705.43

724.67

368.61

