Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-83.07
-55.52
6.37
2.7
Depreciation
-32.14
-38.35
-32.94
-33.47
Tax paid
18.88
13.59
-0.76
-0.94
Working capital
-37.16
-0.95
46.73
-25.83
Other operating items
Operating
-133.49
-81.23
19.39
-57.54
Capital expenditure
-64.36
41.5
16.02
-240.19
Free cash flow
-197.85
-39.73
35.41
-297.73
Equity raised
415.89
497.68
485.26
481.3
Investing
0
-0.01
0.01
0
Financing
236.9
247.49
203.99
185.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
454.93
705.43
724.67
368.61
