SectorTextiles
Open₹224.92
Prev. Close₹220.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.35
Day's High₹224.92
Day's Low₹215
52 Week's High₹314.95
52 Week's Low₹152.05
Book Value₹76.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)390.12
P/E22.39
EPS9.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.05
18.05
14.68
14.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
110.95
97.89
53.16
46.74
Net Worth
129
115.94
67.84
61.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.25
405.44
285.53
273.08
yoy growth (%)
-20.76
41.99
4.55
25.58
Raw materials
-199.62
-248.93
-190.71
-187.44
As % of sales
62.14
61.39
66.79
68.63
Employee costs
-12.05
-15.5
-9.24
-6.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4
7.42
6.29
3.74
Depreciation
-6.97
-9.76
-5.61
-5.32
Tax paid
-1.25
-0.64
-2.97
-1.4
Working capital
14.99
40.98
13.66
10.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.76
41.99
4.55
25.58
Op profit growth
-30.97
47.97
31.09
50.82
EBIT growth
-33.16
28.68
48.53
48.78
Net profit growth
-59.35
103.86
42.01
87.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shriniwas Shivraj Bhattad
Independent Director
Basant Kishangopal Porwal
Independent Director
Dilip Balkishan Porwal
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kailaschandra Hiralal Laddha
Managing Director
Yogesh Laddha
Whole-time Director
Kamlesh Kailashchand Ladha
Whole-time Director
Pallavi Laddha
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Kailaschandra Laddha
Independent Director
Rajiv Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamesh Shri Shri Mal
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Kabra
Reports by Manomay Tex India Ltd
Summary
Manomay Tex India Limited was originally incorporated at Bhilwara in Rajasthan as Manomay Tex India Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public company and the name of company was changed to Manomay Tex India Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of synthetics denim fabrics in domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Rajasthan which involves winding of yarn up to weaving and dispatch of garment. It is identified in textile industry by the brand name Manomay. The manufacturing plant of Company holds the capacity to contribute almost 17 million meters of fabric annually.The Company embarked on a new journey with a new plant of weaving established in Village Tradal Ichalkaranji with a production capacity of 45,00,000 m/ annum in 2011. It started its commercial production by setting up a fabric weaving unit in Ichalkaranji by installing eight air-jet looms. Thereafter in 2011, it set up its integrated manufacturing unit for production of denim fabric in Jojron Ka Khera near Bhilwara. It launched first Denim plant at Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan in 2012. The unit is equipped with adequate facilities and modern machineries. The Company enhanced its installe
Read More
The Manomay Tex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd is ₹390.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manomay Tex India Ltd is 22.39 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manomay Tex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manomay Tex India Ltd is ₹152.05 and ₹314.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manomay Tex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.50%, 6 Month at 18.70%, 3 Month at -1.61% and 1 Month at 11.91%.
