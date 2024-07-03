Summary

Manomay Tex India Limited was originally incorporated at Bhilwara in Rajasthan as Manomay Tex India Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public company and the name of company was changed to Manomay Tex India Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of synthetics denim fabrics in domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Rajasthan which involves winding of yarn up to weaving and dispatch of garment. It is identified in textile industry by the brand name Manomay. The manufacturing plant of Company holds the capacity to contribute almost 17 million meters of fabric annually.The Company embarked on a new journey with a new plant of weaving established in Village Tradal Ichalkaranji with a production capacity of 45,00,000 m/ annum in 2011. It started its commercial production by setting up a fabric weaving unit in Ichalkaranji by installing eight air-jet looms. Thereafter in 2011, it set up its integrated manufacturing unit for production of denim fabric in Jojron Ka Khera near Bhilwara. It launched first Denim plant at Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan in 2012. The unit is equipped with adequate facilities and modern machineries. The Company enhanced its installe

