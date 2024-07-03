iifl-logo-icon 1
Manomay Tex India Ltd Share Price

216.15
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open224.92
  • Day's High224.92
  • 52 Wk High314.95
  • Prev. Close220.6
  • Day's Low215
  • 52 Wk Low 152.05
  • Turnover (lac)32.35
  • P/E22.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value76.96
  • EPS9.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)390.12
  • Div. Yield0
Manomay Tex India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Manomay Tex India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Manomay Tex India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.18%

Non-Promoter- 1.73%

Institutions: 1.73%

Non-Institutions: 41.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manomay Tex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.05

18.05

14.68

14.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

110.95

97.89

53.16

46.74

Net Worth

129

115.94

67.84

61.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.25

405.44

285.53

273.08

yoy growth (%)

-20.76

41.99

4.55

25.58

Raw materials

-199.62

-248.93

-190.71

-187.44

As % of sales

62.14

61.39

66.79

68.63

Employee costs

-12.05

-15.5

-9.24

-6.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4

7.42

6.29

3.74

Depreciation

-6.97

-9.76

-5.61

-5.32

Tax paid

-1.25

-0.64

-2.97

-1.4

Working capital

14.99

40.98

13.66

10.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.76

41.99

4.55

25.58

Op profit growth

-30.97

47.97

31.09

50.82

EBIT growth

-33.16

28.68

48.53

48.78

Net profit growth

-59.35

103.86

42.01

87.11

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Manomay Tex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manomay Tex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shriniwas Shivraj Bhattad

Independent Director

Basant Kishangopal Porwal

Independent Director

Dilip Balkishan Porwal

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kailaschandra Hiralal Laddha

Managing Director

Yogesh Laddha

Whole-time Director

Kamlesh Kailashchand Ladha

Whole-time Director

Pallavi Laddha

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Kailaschandra Laddha

Independent Director

Rajiv Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamesh Shri Shri Mal

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manomay Tex India Ltd

Summary

Manomay Tex India Limited was originally incorporated at Bhilwara in Rajasthan as Manomay Tex India Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public company and the name of company was changed to Manomay Tex India Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of synthetics denim fabrics in domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Rajasthan which involves winding of yarn up to weaving and dispatch of garment. It is identified in textile industry by the brand name Manomay. The manufacturing plant of Company holds the capacity to contribute almost 17 million meters of fabric annually.The Company embarked on a new journey with a new plant of weaving established in Village Tradal Ichalkaranji with a production capacity of 45,00,000 m/ annum in 2011. It started its commercial production by setting up a fabric weaving unit in Ichalkaranji by installing eight air-jet looms. Thereafter in 2011, it set up its integrated manufacturing unit for production of denim fabric in Jojron Ka Khera near Bhilwara. It launched first Denim plant at Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan in 2012. The unit is equipped with adequate facilities and modern machineries. The Company enhanced its installe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manomay Tex India Ltd share price today?

The Manomay Tex India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹216.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manomay Tex India Ltd is ₹390.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manomay Tex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manomay Tex India Ltd is 22.39 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manomay Tex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manomay Tex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manomay Tex India Ltd is ₹152.05 and ₹314.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manomay Tex India Ltd?

Manomay Tex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.50%, 6 Month at 18.70%, 3 Month at -1.61% and 1 Month at 11.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manomay Tex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manomay Tex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.19 %
Institutions - 1.74 %
Public - 41.08 %

