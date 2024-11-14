iifl-logo-icon 1
Manomay Tex India Ltd Board Meeting

Manomay Tex Indi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Manomay Tex India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ln pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 and Any other matter, as considered necessary by the Chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 14th November,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Manomay Tex India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 30th August 2024. Outcome Board Meeting of the Company under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Manomay Tex India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ln pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Any other matter as considered necessary by the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 12th August,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
Manomay Tex India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 20th May 2024 at Regd. Off. :- 32 Heera Panna Market Pur Road Bhilwara - 311001 (Raj) India Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 20% May, 2024 at Regd. Off. :- 32, Heera Panna Market Pur Road, Bhilwara - 311001 (Rajasthan) India. Audited Financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Manomay Tex India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ln pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 10th February,2024 inter-alia approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December,2023 and took on record the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors on the same. A Copy of the same are attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

